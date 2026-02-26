Antenna, Transducer, and Radome Industry Report 2026-2035: A $19.69 Billion Market by 2030 with L3Harris, Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman, Thales Leading

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antenna, Transducer, and Radome Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global antenna, transducer, and radome market has experienced robust growth, expanding from $13.01 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $14.2 billion in 2026, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This positive trajectory is attributed to the enhancement of defense communication infrastructure, heightened utilization of radar systems in aviation and naval platforms, and the expansion of satellite and ground communication networks. Additionally, the rising demand for protected antenna systems and advancements in electromagnetic design techniques have significantly contributed to market expansion.

This market is poised for further growth, expected to reach $19.69 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.5%. Key drivers include increased investments in next-generation communication systems, an uptick in demand for advanced radar and sonar technologies, and the proliferation of unmanned and autonomous platforms. There is a growing focus on electronic warfare capabilities and adoption of composite radome materials. Noteworthy trends encompass the deployment of high-frequency communication antennas, adoption of lightweight and weather-resistant radomes, and integration of multi-band and multi-function transducers. Efforts to enhance radar and sonar systems, along with improved signal accuracy and reliability, are also notable trends.

Rising global defense expenditure is a significant catalyst for market growth. Investment in armed forces, including peacekeeping missions, government defense agencies, and procurement of military hardware such as aircraft and submarines, fuels the demand for antennas, transducers, and radomes. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute reported a global military spending of approximately $2.44 trillion in 2023, a 6.8% increase from the previous year, underscoring financial commitment to defense sectors worldwide.

Innovative radome designs are increasingly prevalent, enhancing connectivity and supporting diverse IoT applications while ensuring robust wireless performance. These advances improve antenna efficiency and durability, facilitating integration across various devices. In March 2024, Quectel, an IoT solutions provider, unveiled a suite of high-performance antennas geared towards 5G and GNSS applications, catering to the demand for reliable and versatile wireless communication solutions.

In May 2024, Thales acquired Get SAT to bolster its aerospace antenna portfolio, expanding offerings in defense, civil aeronautics, and emergency services. Major industry players include L3Harris Technologies Inc., Raytheon Technologies, Lockheed Martin Corporation, General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Group, and more. These companies are driving innovation and competition in the marketplace.

Geographically, North America dominated the market in 2025, while the Asia-Pacific region is poised for rapid growth by 2030. The market encompasses various regions and countries, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa, and countries such as China, India, and the USA. The market's scope includes isotropic, cosine, cardioid, and various other antennas, with values reflecting factory gate prices, which are the sales values of products, inclusive of related services. Market revenues are defined as income garnered from the sale of goods and services within specific geographic realms, excluding resales.

