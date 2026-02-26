Mobile Mining Equipment Industry Report 2026-2035: A $97.5+ Billion Market by 2030 Featuring Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi, Liebherr, Sandvik, Epiroc, Volvo, SANY, Terex, XCMG

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Mining Equipment Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The mobile mining equipment market is witnessing robust growth, projected to increase from $70.07 billion in 2025 to $75.03 billion in 2026, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This upward trend is primarily attributed to the expansion of mining activities, rising mechanization, and the availability of high-capacity equipment. Furthermore, the growth of contract mining services has also played a pivotal role.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $97.52 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.8%. Key factors include increased investments in autonomous mining fleets, a focus on emission reduction, and the expansion of smart mining initiatives. The adoption of energy-efficient equipment and predictive maintenance solutions are also anticipated to drive growth. Major trends involve the adoption of autonomous vehicles, deployment of electric and hybrid equipment, and integration of telematics for fleet monitoring, enhancing equipment durability and uptime.

The burgeoning demand for minerals and metals continues to propel the market, driven by rapid industrialization and urbanization. These materials are integral to construction, infrastructure development, and manufacturing. Mobile mining equipment enhances extraction and transportation, optimizing efficiency and accessibility to challenging terrains. In 2025, the US Geological Survey noted a slight increase in the value of US metal mine production, reinforcing this demand surge and indicating further market expansion.

Companies in the sector are focusing on innovation, developing solutions like electric-powered hydraulic excavators to improve mining efficiency and reduce emissions. Notably, in July 2023, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. launched the XES35, a high-capacity electric shovel excavator designed for open-pit mining. With a 35 m bucket, it demonstrates advanced AC frequency conversion drive control, promising intelligent, efficient, and eco-friendly operations.

Strategic industry movements, such as Komatsu Limited's acquisition of GHH Group GmbH in July 2024, aim to strengthen market positioning. This acquisition enhances Komatsu's capabilities in underground mining equipment, expanding their product range and global service reach. Prominent market players include Caterpillar Inc., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd, Liebherr Group, Sandvik AB, Epiroc AB, and others.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2025, with significant developments occurring across Australia, China, India, and beyond. The mobile mining equipment market encompasses sales of various machinery including top hammer drills, rotary blasthole drills, track loaders, and bulldozers, with values reflecting factory gate sales. The market definition includes revenues derived from direct sales, excluding resale values along the supply chain.

Report scope includes:

Markets by Equipment: Haul Trucks, Excavators, Loaders and Dozers, Drills and Breakers, Other Equipment.

Power Sources: Diesel, Electric, Hybrid.

Applications: Coal Mining, Metal Mining, Mineral Mining.

End-Use: Mining Companies, Contract Miners, Equipment Rental Companies.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $75.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $97.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Mobile Mining Equipment Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Mobile Mining Equipment Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment, and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Mobile Mining Equipment Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Mobile Mining Equipment Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

4.1.2 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.3 Electric Mobility & Transportation Electrification

4.1.4 Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.5 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Autonomous Mining Vehicles

4.2.2 Rising Deployment of Electric and Hybrid Mining Equipment

4.2.3 Growing Integration of Telematics and Fleet Monitoring Systems

4.2.4 Expansion of High-Capacity Mobile Mining Machinery

4.2.5 Enhanced Focus on Equipment Durability and Uptime



5. Mobile Mining Equipment Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Mining Companies

5.2 Contract Miners

5.3 Equipment Rental Companies

5.4 Government Mining Agencies

5.5 Mineral Processing Operators



6. Mobile Mining Equipment Market - Macro Economic Scenario

Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Mobile Mining Equipment Strategic Analysis Framework

7.1. Global Mobile Mining Equipment PESTEL Analysis (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental, and Legal Factors, Drivers, and Restraints)

7.2. Global Mobile Mining Equipment Market Size, Comparisons, and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Mobile Mining Equipment Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Mobile Mining Equipment Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Mobile Mining Equipment Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis

Companies Featured

Caterpillar Inc.

Komatsu Ltd.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd

Liebherr Group

Sandvik AB

Epiroc AB

Volvo Construction Equipment

SANY Heavy Industry Co Ltd

Terex Corporation

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG)

Bell Equipment Limited

Doosan Infracore Co Ltd

Atlas Copco AB

BEML Limited

BelAZ

Hyundai Construction Equipment

Liugong Machinery Co Ltd

Schramm Inc.

GHH Group

Normet Oy

Schopf Maschinenbau GmbH

Joy Global

