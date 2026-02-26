STEM Futures Day Makes an Impact for Middle School Students

Vail, Colorado, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Igniting interest in the pursuit of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) among youth has long been a goal of Steadman Philippon Research Institute (SPRI) and its EPOC (Education and Public Outreach Committee) program. EPOC was founded in 2012 by Senenne Philippon and offers educational programs to elementary through high school students. Since its founding, EPOC has worked with 38 schools across seven Colorado counties; more than 5,400 Colorado students have been exposed to EPOC’s programs.

STEM Futures Day was held on Feb. 18 at Homestake Peak School in Eagle-Vail, Colo., where orthopaedic surgeons, fellows, athletic trainers, researchers, physical therapists and technicians took over eighth grade classrooms for the day, setting up an immersive STEM course where students participated in unique, hands-on learning with healthcare professionals. The program was co-sponsored by SPRI, The Steadman Clinic, BONE Academy and Vail Health.

“Introducing students to STEM at a younger age can change the trajectory of their education and their future careers,” said Dan Drawbaugh, CEO of SPRI. “Thanks to Senenne Philippon’s vision and leadership, EPOC has built a strong foundation with fifth‑grade and high‑school students. This new futures course expands that impact by reaching middle‑schoolers at a moment when curiosity and career awareness begin to take shape.

“I’d like to thank our partners in EPOC’s first STEM Futures Day, including Vail Health, for volunteering key personnel to provide valuable education to these students,” continued Drawbaugh. “These programs have become an essential community offering, with many students pursuing medical and scientific careers right here at home. We were eager to share this foundation with Dr. Mitchell’s BONE Academy to reach more students this year.”

BONE Academy was founded in 2022 by current SPRI Sports Medicine Fellow Dr. Brendon Mitchell and his wife Cara, an educator, when the couple worked and lived in San Diego. The mission of BONE Academy is to empower students to envision themselves within the orthopaedic healthcare team. By introducing them to different career pathways in orthopaedic surgery and musculoskeletal health, the program aims to inspire the leaders of tomorrow.

“We originally designed the program with two local San Diego high schools that were in communities with limited access to healthcare,” said Dr. Mitchell “We shaped the program based on gaps that we experienced in these communities, as well as the needs articulated by teachers, parents, and administrators within those schools. BONE Academy now has chapters in six cities across the country.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with EPOC for STEM Futures Day because of its longstanding commitment to education and outreach within the Vail Valley and beyond. Our hope is that this partnership is the first of many opportunities for students within this community, and we’re grateful EPOC included BONE Academy this inaugural event.”

EPOC’s programming includes tours for fifth grade students to SPRI’s laboratories, where scientists and researchers showcase SPRI’s unique disciplines in engaging demonstrations. EPOC offers a year-long program for high school students—the High School Science Club—and a week-long STEM course each summer—SPRI Summer Scholars. The middle school expansion with STEM Futures Day offers local students a new avenue to experience with EPOC and explore the possibilities of scientific and medical careers.

Vail Health President and CEO Will Cook is proud of the way this new educational program has energized members of his community.

“It is so gratifying to see this new program be received with open arms by the Vail Valley,” noted Cook, who has served as Vail Health’s leader since 2019. “Our Vail Health team was excited to share volunteers for this great event, working alongside SPRI fellows, researchers and athletic training residents from The Steadman Clinic. Together, we are helping young students take those critical steps toward possible careers in STEM fields, including health and medicine.”

Like all of EPOC’s programs, STEM Futures Day centered around sparking students’ interest in STEM by showcasing healthcare careers in a fun, interactive way. The Homestake Peak School students learned and practiced foundational orthopaedic skills, including learning how to suture, splint, safely handle orthopaedic tools, drill and fix hardware on a mock bone, and identify anatomy using an ultrasound.

Smith+Nephew, a leading medical technology company within orthopaedics and sports medicine, joined the community effort and provided a significant portion of the supplies and volunteering at the event.

STEM Futures Day was another big step for EPOC in its efforts to initiate interest in medically related studies among Colorado youth.

“It was a great day for STEM education at Homestake Peak School,” said Drawbaugh. “We look forward to reaching more students through EPOC, including continued collaborations with our partners and program expansions. When our local students experience these enriching educational experiences, our whole community benefits.”

