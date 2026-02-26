Power Distribution Unit Industry Report 2026-2035: A $7.11 Billion Market by 2030 with Schneider Electric, Eaton, ABB, Legrand, Tripp Lite, Vertiv, and Siemens Leading

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Distribution Unit Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The power distribution unit (PDU) market is poised for significant growth, projected to expand from $4.23 billion in 2025 to $7.11 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. This upward trajectory is driven by increasing hyperscale data center investments, the expansion of AI-driven workloads, and a heightened focus on power optimization and efficiency.

Key trends set to shape the market include the adoption of intelligent and networked PDUs, rising demand for energy-efficient distribution solutions, and the integration of remote monitoring capabilities. Furthermore, the surge in Internet of Things (IoT) applications is expected to fuel market growth by enhancing system management and energy consumption optimization.

In March 2023, Exploding Topics predicted that the number of IoT devices will reach an estimated 25.4 billion by 2030, underlining the burgeoning demand for PDU solutions that accommodate IoT integration. As IoT adoption accelerates, the ability to provide real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and scalability becomes invaluable.

Innovation within the industry remains a key driver, with leading companies focusing on cutting-edge products, such as intelligent PDU outlets. For example, in October 2023, Panduit Corporation unveiled the SmartZone 4-in-1 Outlet PDU, designed specifically for high-density data centers requiring enhanced flexibility in energy monitoring and distribution.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the market landscape. In October 2024, HEICO Corporation acquired Marway Power Solutions Inc., expanding its power distribution systems offerings for mission-critical applications in defense and aerospace markets.

The major players in the PDU market include Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation PLC, ABB Ltd., Legrand SA, Tripp Lite, Vertiv Group Corp., and Siemens AG, among others. Each is striving to enhance its portfolio with energy-efficient and reliable power distribution solutions.

Geographically, North America held the largest market share in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region through the forecast period. Key markets include Australia, China, India, Japan, USA, and Canada.

The market consists of the sale of both intelligent and non-intelligent PDUs, with revenues reflecting the sales of goods and associated services provided by manufacturers. The data provided illustrates a vibrant market, driven by technological advancements and shifting consumer demands towards improved energy management solutions.

