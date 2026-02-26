Breker Verification Systems and Moores Lab AI Partner to Create First AI-Driven SoC Verification Solution

Test Suite Synthesis, agentic AI integration will enable automated specification test generation across range of SoC designs on varied verification platforms

AI-driven synthesis verification flow prototype to be demonstrated during DVCon U.S. in March

Joint Breker, Moores Lab AI reception at DVCon U.S. Monday evening followed by AI in verification panel



SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breker Verification Systems and Moores Lab AI today formalized a partnership to create the first AI-driven SoC verification flow integrating Breker’s Trek Test Suite Synthesis with Moores Lab agentic AI technology.

The solution leverages Breker’s vast experience in test generation for complex system design scenarios with the agentic AI VerifAgent™ product from Moores Lab AI. It seamlessly enables automated multicore, multitool, C or transaction level modeling (TLM) test generation for complex SoC scenarios from manually composed specifications.

The flow uses agentic AI to read a specification and generate appropriate scenario models for test synthesis that will produce combined C and SystemVerilog tests that can be run on simulation and emulation platforms targeting high-coverage SoC scenarios.

A prototype of the AI-driven verification flow will be demonstrated in Breker’s Booth (#203) and the Moores Lab AI Booth (#101) during DVCon U.S. March 2 through March 4 at the Hyatt Regency in Santa Clara.

“SoC verification requires highly complex scenario tests that find unpredictable corner cases across advanced, multi-core architectures,” says David Kelf, CEO of Breker Verification Systems. “The Moores Lab AI VerifAgent technology is an excellent complement to our proven Trek synthesis products that leverages our deep verification experience to drive the first AI SoC verification solution.”

“Breker has long been a pioneer in portable stimulus and system-level verification innovation,” notes Shelly Henry, CEO of Moores Lab AI. “Integrating VerifAgent with the Breker solutions creates a powerful synergy that enables engineering teams to verify increasingly complex silicon much faster and with greater confidence. We’re excited to partner with Breker to bring AI-driven transformation to SoC-level verification workflows.”

Combining Test Suite Synthesis with Agentic AI

Test Suite Synthesis generates high coverage tests efficiently for complex SoC-specific scenarios using various verification approaches, while agentic AI can accelerate the understanding of specifications to automatically derive verification plans and scenario models.

Combining the two can drive an automated verification solution that enables test generation for complex SoC scenarios from a manually composed specification that may be applied across a broad range of designs on varied verification platforms.

Availability

The AI-driven verification flow will be developed throughout 2026.

For more information, visit: http://www.breker.com or info@brekersystems.com, or www.mooreslab.ai or info@mooreslab.ai.

Breker and Moores Lab AI at DVCon U.S.

In addition to the AI-driven verification flow prototype, Breker will exhibit and demonstrate its RISC-V CoreAssurance and SoCReady SystemVIP and Trek Test Suite Synthesis solutions at DVCon U.S. To arrange a demonstration or private meeting, send email to info@brekersystems.com.

Moores Lab AI will showcase the VerifAgent product and discuss its product roadmap for agentic AI-driven silicon engineering at DVCon U.S. Email info@mooreslab.ai to schedule an on-site meeting.

On Monday, March 2, Breker and Moores Lab AI will host an evening reception at DVCon in the Hyatt Regency Hotel Cypress room beginning at 6:30 p.m. and followed by a panel discussion on AI-driven SoC verification.

About Breker Verification Systems

Breker Verification Systems solves complex semiconductor challenges across the functional verification process from streamlining UVM-based testbench composition to execution for IP block verification, significantly enhancing SoC integration and firmware verification with automated solutions that provide test content portability and reuse. Breker’s solutions include a SystemVIP library of scenarios for RISC-V and Arm, core and SoC testing, coherency, security and other critical areas. Breker solutions easily layer into existing environments and operate across simulation, emulation, prototyping, and post-silicon execution platforms. Its Trek family is production-proven at leading semiconductor companies worldwide and enables design managers and verification engineers to realize measurable productivity gains, speed coverage closure and easy verification knowledge reuse. As a leader in the development of the Accellera Portable Stimulus Standard (PSS), privately held Breker has a reputation for dramatically reducing verification schedules in advanced development environments. Case studies that feature Analog Devices, Broadcom, IBM and other companies leveraging Breker’s solutions are available on the Breker website.

Engage with Breker at:

Website: https://www.brekersystems.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/breker-verification-systems/

X: @BrekerSystems

About Moores Lab AI

Moores Lab AI is building the next generation of AI tools for semiconductor design and verification. Its agentic AI platform transforms the chip development lifecycle by drastically reducing engineering time and cost, without changing existing flows, tools, or documentation. Moores Lab AI is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and proudly develops its products entirely in the United States.

For more information, visit www.mooreslab.ai or on social media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mooreslabai/

X: @MooresLabAI

TrekSoC, TrekSoC-Si, TrekBox and SoC Scenario Modeling are trademarks of Breker Verification Systems. Breker Verification Systems acknowledges trademarks or registered trademarks of other organizations for their respective products.

For more information, contact:

Nanette Collins

Public Relations for Breker Verification Systems

nanette@nvc.com