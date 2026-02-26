Project Evident Launches Equitable AI Adoption Framework to Help Practitioners Turn AI into Real-World Impact

BOSTON, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Project Evident announced today the launch of its Equitable AI Adoption Framework, a practical guide designed to help practitioners responsibly integrate artificial intelligence into their programs and operations to drive stronger, more equitable outcomes.

Developed in partnership with 34 nonprofit practitioners, district leaders, and subject matter experts, the framework provides actionable guidance across the full breadth of AI—from data readiness and stakeholder engagement to safe and fair practice and technology implementation. The framework addresses top-of-mind questions about AI implementation directly, including where to start, how organizations can use AI responsibly and safely, and how to best align AI with organizations’ mission and outcomes, grounding AI adoption in their values, program logic, and evidence-based practice.

“AI has extraordinary potential to help nonprofits expand impact, but only if it is implemented safely,” said Sarah Di Troia, managing director of Outcomes AI and chief innovation officer at Project Evident. “This framework helps nonprofit practitioners move beyond AI overwhelm and hype. It provides a clear, practical roadmap for using AI in ways that are responsible, safe, mission-aligned, and focused on improving real outcomes for the communities they serve.”

The framework is built around eight core components: Data; Technology Implementation; Monitoring and Assessment; Data Governance and Risk; Design for Outcomes; Stakeholder Engagement; Safe and Fair Practice; and Culture of Learning and Managing Change. Each element includes structured guidance for administrative, programmatic, and high-trust use cases, acknowledging that AI implementation is not one-size-fits-all.

In conjunction with the framework launch, Project Evident is debuting the Evidently Speaking podcast, a new series exploring how nonprofit leaders are putting AI into practice. The first eight episodes focus on each component of the framework, and highlight real-world experiences from practitioners navigating AI adoption, from managing data quality to fostering innovation and building trust within teams.

In the first episode, nonprofit leaders discuss the foundational role of data and the lessons they learned while implementing AI within their organization. As Laila Brenner, the head of philanthropy at TalkingPoints—an organization that uses technology and AI to help students and families build meaningful partnerships that help children thrive—explains: “I would make sure that you start by trying to intake the cleanest data possible. Clean data in means clean data out. I would also make sure that you are really thoughtful about where you're storing your data, your security and your privacy. . . So for an organization really starting this from the scratch, just making sure they understand the different pieces of data that they're collecting and how they're going to protect those, and being transparent about it.” The first episode is available to download now on all major audio streaming platforms.

To further celebrate the launch of the framework, Project Evident is hosting Equitable AI for Outcomes: Moving from Principles to Practice, a free virtual convening from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET on March 25, 2026. The event will explore how organizations can adopt AI responsibly while centering equity and measurable outcomes. Participants will hear from experts, nonprofit leaders, and innovators working at the intersection of AI and social impact.

To learn more about the virtual convening and register to attend, visit: https://projectevident.org/equitable-ai-for-outcomes-registration/.

About Project Evident:

Project Evident works to harness the power of data, evidence, and technology to improve outcomes for students and communities. By building trusted partnerships and expanding access to practical tools and frameworks, Project Evident equips leaders to make informed decisions that drive meaningful, measurable impact. For more information about the Equitable AI Adoption Framework and the Evidently Speaking podcast, visit projectevident.org.

Contact Info



Alex McClung

amcclung@hagersharp.com

+1 248-722-1382