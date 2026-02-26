Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Launches Omnichannel Growth Strategy; Systemwide Rollout Underway

DURANGO, Colo., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF), America’s Chocolatier®, today announced the launch of its omnichannel growth strategy, marking the next phase of the company’s broader transformation initiative. Systemwide rollout is underway and expected to be substantially implemented over the next six weeks.

For more than 40 years, the company has delivered a premium five-senses retail experience through handcrafted chocolates, live caramel apple dipping, in-store fudge making, and immersive confectionery theater. As Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory continues modernizing its store prototype and expanding into new territories, the omnichannel initiative extends that same craft-driven experience into the digital ecosystem, increasing accessibility while preserving brand integrity and operational discipline.

Phase One includes implementation of a centralized order management system powered by Deliverect, enabling seamless integration between franchise locations and leading third-party marketplaces, including Uber Eats, DoorDash, Grubhub, and ezCater. The company will also expand availability through Instacart as part of its broader marketplace strategy.

This integrated infrastructure represents a scalable digital foundation for the brand, routing marketplace orders directly into store systems where applicable, improving operational efficiency, maintaining pricing consistency, and enhancing real-time data visibility across the system.

By expanding into high-frequency digital marketplaces, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory increases brand visibility and purchase frequency among new customer segments. Online consumers typically skew younger and demonstrate higher impulse purchasing behavior, creating incremental demand beyond traditional store traffic and supporting long-term brand relevance.

“Our transformation is about honoring our heritage while building a modern, scalable platform for growth,” said Jeff Geygan, Interim Chief Executive Officer. “By pairing our immersive five-senses retail experience with a disciplined omnichannel infrastructure, we are expanding how consumers engage with our brand, strengthening unit-level economics for our franchisees, and positioning Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory for sustainable national expansion.”

Through ezCater integration, the company expands into corporate catering and gifting channels, providing businesses with direct access to Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory products for meetings, employee recognition, and client gifting. This initiative is designed to drive incremental same-store sales, increase average order value potential, and diversify revenue streams in a capital-light manner.

Integrated marketplace ordering enhances systemwide data capture, providing actionable insights into consumer behavior, product performance, and purchasing patterns. These insights support menu optimization, targeted marketing initiatives, improved forecasting, and more informed capital allocation decisions as the company continues executing its disciplined growth strategy.

By modernizing revenue channels without materially increasing fixed store overhead, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory strengthens its franchise development proposition and long-term value creation strategy. The omnichannel launch represents another milestone in the company’s multi-year roadmap focused on operational excellence, scalable infrastructure, and sustained franchise and shareholder growth.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. is a leading franchiser of a premium chocolate and confectionary retail store concept. As America’s Chocolatier™, the Company has been producing an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products, including gourmet caramel apples since 1981. Headquartered in Durango, Colorado, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is ranked among Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® for 2026. The Company and its franchisees and licensees operate over 250 Rocky Mountain Chocolate stores across the United States, with several international locations. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."

