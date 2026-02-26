Acorn, Provider of Monitoring and Control Solutions for Generators, Cell Towers, Data Centers and Utilities, Hosts Q4 Earnings Call Thursday, March 5 at 11am ET

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acorn Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACFN), provider of remote monitoring and control solutions for critical infrastructure assets, will report its fourth quarter and 2025 results premarket on Thursday, March 5th and host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Jan Loeb, President & CEO, and Tracy Clifford, CFO & COO of OmniMetrix, will answer investor questions following their prepared remarks. All investors are encouraged to participate.

Conference Call & Replay

Date/Time: Thursday, March 5th at 11:00am ET Dial-in Number: 1-844-834-0644 or 1-412-317-5190 (Int'l) Online Replay/Transcript: Audio file/transcript will be posted online here Questions can also be submitted via email to: acfn@catalyst-ir.com

About Acorn ( www.acornenergy.com ) and OmniMetrix™ ( www.omnimetrix.net )

Acorn’s 99%-owned OmniMetrix subsidiary is a pioneer and leader in wireless remote monitoring and control solutions for critical infrastructure including standby generators, cell towers, gas pipelines, data centers and utility networks. OmniMetrix serves tens of thousands of commercial and residential endpoints, including over 25 Fortune/Global 500 companies in sectors including telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, data centers, retail, public transportation, energy distribution and government facilities, as well as residential customers through generator dealers.

OmniMetrix’s industry-leading, cost-effective solutions make critical systems more reliable and also enable automated “demand response” electric grid support via enrolled backup generators.

Engage With Us

X: @Acorn_IR and @OmniMetrix StockTwits: @Acorn_Energy

Investor Relations Contacts

Catalyst IR

William Jones, 267-987-2082

David Collins, 212-924-9800

acfn@catalyst-ir.com