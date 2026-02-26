Budget Roofing Service Marks Its 74th Year of Roofing in Winter Haven, Remaining a Preferred Local Roofing Company for Polk County Homeowners

Winter Haven, FL, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Budget Roofing Service, Inc., A family-owned roofing contractor based in Winter Haven, Florida, is recognizing a 74th-year milestone serving Central Florida since 1952, marking more than seven decades of helping Polk County property owners protect their homes with dependable roofing solutions and clear, practical recommendations.

Serving Central Florida since 1952, Budget Roofing Service provides roof inspections, roof repair, roof replacement, roof maintenance, and related exterior services for residential and commercial properties throughout Winter Haven and nearby communities, including Lakeland, Auburndale, Haines City, Davenport, and Poinciana.

What homeowners look for in a preferred local roofing company

In a market where homeowners often feel pressured to make fast decisions, the company’s process starts with clarity. Budget Roofing Service offers no-cost inspections and uses photos and straightforward explanations to help property owners understand what is happening on the roof and what options make sense before committing to a scope of work.

To keep the experience simple, homeowners call or submit a request. A roofing professional inspects the roof, checks inside where needed, and documents conditions with photos.

Because waiting can lead to interior damage and more expensive repairs, the company encourages homeowners to schedule an inspection at the first sign of leaks, missing materials, or storm-related concerns.

That inspection-first approach is especially valuable after storms or when a leak appears unexpectedly. The company documents visible issues, explains repair-versus-replacement pathways, and helps homeowners understand whether the roof’s condition may align with insurance or warranty considerations.

Permit-aware planning that protects the investment

Florida roofs face heat, heavy rain, and wind-driven storms. Budget Roofing Service notes that, as a licensed contractor, it handles the permit process and coordinates required inspections so projects meet current Florida Building Code and local requirements and are properly documented.

Homeowners can request support across common Florida roof types, including shingle, metal, tile, and flat/low-slope applications. Work is planned as a roof system, with attention to details that control water intrusion at edges, penetrations, and flashing transitions.

The company emphasizes accurate diagnosis so repairs address the real failure point, such as underlayment or flashing issues.

Budget Roofing Service also provides exterior services that can be coordinated with roofing work, including repairs to fascia, soffit, trim, and related components that help keep water out and maintain curb appeal.

A Winter Haven legacy rooted in the community

Budget Roofing Service describes itself as family owned and operated with a multigenerational presence in Central Florida and is BBB Accredited. The company also notes that referrals from neighbors, friends, and family remain a consistent way homeowners find its team.

How to learn more or schedule a roof inspection

Polk County homeowners who want to schedule an inspection, request an estimate, or speak with a roofing professional can visit our website and schedule a roof inspection today!

About Budget Roofing Service, Inc.

Budget Roofing Service, Inc. is a family-owned roofing company proudly serving Central Florida for over 70 years. Specializing in residential and commercial roofing, the team delivers expert roof repairs, replacements, and inspections built to last. With a reputation for honesty, craftsmanship, and dependable service, Budget Roofing continues to protect homes and businesses with quality roofs made to stand strong through every Florida season.

