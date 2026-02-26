Road Scholar Announces Second-Annual Educator Legacy Award

Boston, MA, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Road Scholar , the not-for-profit world leader in educational travel for older adults, is proud to announce the return of its Educator Legacy Award, honoring one outstanding retiring teacher whose career has made a lasting difference in the lives of students and communities.

For more than 50 years, Road Scholar has welcomed millions of lifelong learners, including countless active and retired educators, on immersive learning adventures around the world. The Educator Legacy Award reflects the organization’s educational mission and celebrates the impact that every teacher has on their students.

“We know that great educators don’t just teach subjects — they change perspectives and shape lives,” said Road Scholar President James Moses. “This award is our way of saying thank you and honoring the teachers whose work continues to ripple through generations.”

Between now and April 6, 2026, Road Scholar invites the public to nominate a daycare, preschool, K–12, or college or university educator who deserves to be recognized on a national stage. The teacher must have retired in 2025 or is planning to retire in 2026.

One exceptional educator will receive: A $5,000 Road Scholar travel voucher to embark on a Road Scholar learning adventure of their choice, jump-starting their lifelong learning journey in retirement.

Last year’s Educator Legacy Award Winner was coach and history teacher Christopher Gray from Mokane, Mo. Heartfelt stories shared by his former students and athletes, colleagues, parents of students and athletes, and even his own parents told of his compassion, consistency and commitment to excellence.

"Coach Gray taught me my junior year of high school, and he had a huge impact on my life,” said former student Devin Overkamp. “He didn’t just teach us the curriculum — he taught us to believe in ourselves."

For full details, eligibility requirements and terms and conditions, visit www.roadscholar.org/legacy .

About Road Scholar

Not-for-profit Road Scholar is the world leader in educational experiences for older adults, serving 6.5 million lifelong learners since 1975. Road Scholar programs combine travel and education to provide experiential learning opportunities for adults over 50, featuring an extraordinary range of topics, formats, activity levels, and locations—on all seven continents and throughout the United States. From immersive travel to engaging online learning, Road Scholar inspires adults to keep exploring, discovering, and growing through the joy of lifelong learning. Press kit at roadscholar.org/presskit .

