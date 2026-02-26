Ball Mill for Mining Industry Report 2026-2035: A $6.23 Billion Market by 2030 with Metso, FLSmidth & Co, CITIC, ThyssenKrupp, KHD Humboldt Wedag, Sepro Mineral Systems Leading

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ball Mill for Mining Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The ball mill for mining market is experiencing significant growth, projected to expand from $4.47 billion in 2025 to $4.76 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6%. This growth is driven by increased mineral processing facilities, rising demand for fine grinding solutions, expanded metal and mineral mining operations, and the availability of robust grinding equipment. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $6.23 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.9%.

Factors contributing to this growth include investments in smart mineral processing plants, energy reduction in grinding, large-scale mining projects, and automation adoption in comminution circuits.

Notable trends within the forecast period involve increasing deployment of energy-efficient grinding systems, adoption of large-capacity ball mills, integration of automated mill control systems, use of high-performance grinding media, and a focus on achieving uniform particle size output. These advancements respond to the surging demand for minerals and metals, fueled by renewable energy technology expansion requiring substantial quantities of lithium, cobalt, and copper.

The ball mill for mining market is integral to the minerals and metals sector for grinding ores into fine particles, ultimately enhancing downstream processes like flotation, leaching, and smelting. For example, in September 2025, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office indicated that South Africa could generate up to USD 1.35 billion from mineral processing due to increased demand for battery-grade materials by 2030. This demand positions South Africa as a key player due to its high-grade nickel and manganese reserves.

Leading companies in the market are emphasizing innovative solutions. Deccan Gold Mines Limited launched the Altyn Tor Gold Project in Kyrgyzstan in September 2025, marking the first Indian-operated gold mining venture in Central Asia. The project includes comprehensive systems for gold extraction and processing, showcasing a significant expansion of gold mining capabilities.

Furthermore, Metso Corporation, a Finland-based industrial company renowned for supplying essential equipment to the mining industry, entered into a $0.21 billion agreement with Reko Diq Mining Company in August 2024. This partnership supports one of the world's largest undeveloped mining operations in Pakistan, emphasizing the global reach and potential of the ball mill for mining market.

Major industry players include Metso Corporation, FLSmidth & Co. A/S, CITIC Limited, ThyssenKrupp AG (Polysius), KHD Humboldt Wedag, Sepro Mineral Systems Corp., among others. In 2025, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market, with expectations for it to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The market report covers regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and countries such as Australia, China, Germany, Japan, and the USA.

The market involves sales of crushers, grinding mills, flotation machines, and related services, with values representing 'factory gate' prices. The revenues include all sales of goods and/or services within specified geographies, abiding by the market's currency standards.

Report Scope:

Type: Wet Grinding Ball Mill; Dry Grinding Ball Mill; Other Types

Capacity: Small; Medium; Large

Grinding Media: Forged Steel Balls; Cast Iron Balls; Other Medias

Application: Metal Mining; Mineral Mining; Other Applications

Geographies Covered: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.76 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global



Global Ball Mill for Mining Market Trends and Strategies

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

Electric Mobility & Transportation Electrification

Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

Increasing Deployment of Energy-Efficient Grinding Systems

Rising Adoption of Large-Capacity Ball Mills

Growing Integration of Automated Mill Control Systems

Expansion of High-Performance Grinding Media Usage

Enhanced Focus on Uniform Particle Size Output

Companies Featured

Metso Corporation

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

CITIC Limited

ThyssenKrupp AG (Polysius)

KHD Humboldt Wedag

Sepro Mineral Systems Corp.

Hongxing Machinery

Zhongde Heavy Industry (Luoyang Zhongde Heavy Industries Co.,Ltd.)

Pengfei Group

Henan Santai Machinery Manufacturing Co.,Ltd.

Henan Shaolin Heavy Machines Co.,Ltd.

Anyang General International Co.,Ltd. (AGICO Group)

Furukawa Industrial Machinery Systems Co.,Ltd.

Gebr. Pfeiffer

Union Process

Fote Heavy Machinery

Shibang Industry & Technology Group Co.,Ltd.

Henan Baichy Machinery Equipment Co.,Ltd.

Henan Hongji Mine Machinery Co.,Ltd.

Shanghai Minggong Heavy Equipment Co. Ltd.

