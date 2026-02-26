Vow ASA: Mandatory notification of Trade by Primary Insider

Vow ASA (OSE: VOW) On 26 February 2026, primary insider Hamid Gorbani, VP Sales Maritime Solutions, has purchased 105,453 shares in Vow ASA at 2.58 NOK per share. Following the transactions Hamid Gorbani holds 295 317 shares in Vow ASA.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





