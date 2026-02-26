Brand Licensing Industry Analysis Report 2026-2035: A $419.03 Billion Market by 2030 with Nike, General Motors, Pokemon, Walt Disney, Procter & Gamble, Warner Media, Paramount Leading

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brand Licensing Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers critical insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to assess the rapidly growing brand licensing market. Covering 16 geographies, this report is a comprehensive guide to the emerging trends poised to shape the market for the next decade and beyond.





The brand licensing market has seen robust growth, projected to expand from $314.44 billion in 2025 to $334.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.3%. This growth is fueled by global consumer brand expansion, increased popularity of licensed products, entertainment franchise growth, and more cross-border licensing agreements. In 2030, the market is expected to reach $419.03 billion, growing at a CAGR of 5.8%. This is attributed to the adoption of digital platforms, sustainability-focused partnerships, virtual licensing expansion, and brand IP asset monetization.

Rising consumerism is a significant driver of market growth. With higher disposable incomes and changing lifestyles, consumer spending is on the rise. Brand licensing enhances consumerism by extending brand reach, differentiating products, enhancing loyalty, and supporting premium pricing. For instance, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a 5.9% increase in average consumer expenditure in 2023 compared to 2022, invigorating the brand licensing sector.

Companies are increasingly focusing on technological integration and strategic expansions to boost market presence and brand value. For example, Citgo Petroleum Corporation launched a strategic licensing program in February 2025 to expand into five new U.S. markets, optimizing fuel distribution through CITGO's TriCLEAN additive system. Authentic Brands Group LLC (ABG)'s acquisition of Sperry for $130 million in January 2024 is another notable strategic move to enhance Sperry's global footprint via ABG's licensing model.

Key players in the brand licensing market include General Motors, The Walt Disney Company, Procter & Gamble, Warner Media Inc., Paramount Global, and more. North America led the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Regions covered are Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, including countries like Australia, China, India, and the USA.

The market's revenue stems from services such as trademark, character, entertainment, sports, and fashion licensing. It encapsulates the value of goods sold by service providers, excluding resold items along supply chains. Revenue definitions within the market are based on sales, grants, or donations within specified geographies.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $334.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $419.03 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global





1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Brand Licensing Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Brand Licensing Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis



3. Brand Licensing Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Brand Licensing Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.2. Major Trends



5. Brand Licensing Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Retail and E-Commerce Companies

5.2 Media and Entertainment Companies

5.3 Sports Teams and Leagues

5.4 Luxury Brands

5.5 Consumer Goods Manufacturers



6. Brand Licensing Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Brand Licensing Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Brand Licensing PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Brand Licensing Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Brand Licensing Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Brand Licensing Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Brand Licensing Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Brand Licensing Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Brand Licensing Market, Segmentation by Types, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



10. Brand Licensing Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Brand Licensing Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Brand Licensing Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Companies Featured

The Walt Disney Company

Warner Bros Discovery

Paramount Global

Hasbro Inc.

The Pokemon Company

Sanrio Co LTD

Ferrari NV

General Motors

Procter & Gamble

PVH Corp

Nike Inc

Adidas AG

Major League Baseball

National Football League

Formula One Group

Authentic Brands Group

Iconix Brand Group

Sequential Brands Group

BlueStar Alliance

Universal Brand Development

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f38oqh

