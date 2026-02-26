Automotive Wi-Fi Modules Industry Report 2026-2035: A $6.03 Billion Market by 2030 with Verizon, Intel, Vodafone, Cisco Systems, Broadcom Leading

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Wi-Fi Modules Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The automotive Wi-Fi modules market is witnessing robust growth, projected to expand from $3.65 billion in 2025 to an estimated $4.04 billion by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. This surge can be attributed to the significant demand for connected infotainment systems, smartphone integration, and telematics, coupled with an increasing consumer affinity for in-car internet.

The forecast for 2030 anticipates market growth to reach $6.03 billion, continuing at a CAGR of 10.5%, driven by advancements in software-defined vehicles, autonomous driving demands, v2x communication, cloud-based vehicle services, and a focus on cybersecurity connectivity. Emerging trends include the adoption of in-vehicle Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi 6 modules, Over-The-Air (OTA) software updates, and deeper integration with telematics systems, fueling the rise of connected passenger cars.

The burgeoning adoption of IoT devices is a critical driver for the automotive Wi-Fi modules market expansion. These smart devices leverage the Internet to facilitate dynamic data exchange, thereby enhancing vehicle connectivity. The market is poised for growth due to significant technological advancements, improved network connectivity, reductions in sensor costs, and a strong demand for automated, data-driven decision-making in automobiles. According to Ericsson, IoT connections were at 15.7 billion in 2023, with projections to reach 38.8 billion by 2029, underscoring the increasing integration of IoT in automotive sectors.

Key industry players are focusing on cutting-edge technology development, with temperature variant technology leading the way to ensure module reliability in extreme automotive conditions. For instance, u-blox launched the JODY-W5 in June 2023, incorporating dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3, designed for harsh environments with operations up to 105C, supporting applications like telematics and real-time diagnostics.

Collaborations are shaping the market landscape, as demonstrated by Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.'s partnership with Synaptics Incorporated in May 2025. This collaboration seeks to create advanced wireless modules by merging Synaptics' SoC solutions with Murata's RF design expertise, enhancing automotive connectivity solutions for Tier-1 suppliers and OEMs.

Major market participants include Verizon Communications Inc., Intel Corporation, Vodafone Group Plc, and more. Asia-Pacific stands out as the largest and fastest-growing region, with comprehensive market engagement extending across regions such as Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, and areas of the Middle East and Africa.

The valuation of the automotive Wi-Fi modules market encompasses revenues generated from network design, planning, support services, firmware updates, and analytics, along with the sales of infotainment systems, in-car hotspot devices, and connectivity controllers. Values represent 'factory gate' earnings, gauging the revenue from direct manufacturer sales to end customers or intermediaries.

Scope of the Report:

Type (Wi-Fi 6 Module, Wi-Fi 5 Module, and Others)

Technology (Wi-Fi Direct, Dual Wi-Fi Bluetooth)

Sales Channel (OEMs, Aftermarket)

Application (Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Cars).

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.03 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

Electric Mobility & Transportation Electrification

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Deployment of in-Vehicle Wi-Fi Hotspots

Adoption of Wi-Fi 6 Modules

OTA Software Update Enablement

Integration With Telematics Systems

Growth of Connected Passenger Cars

Companies Featured

Verizon Communications Inc.

Intel Corporation

Vodafone Group Plc

Cisco Systems Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Bharti Airtel Limited

Infineon Technologies AG

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Rogers Communications Inc.

Arista Networks Inc.

Tata Communications Limited

NMB Technologies Corporation

U-Blox Holding AG

Ruckus Wireless Inc.

Espressif Systems Co. Ltd.

Rolling Wireless SARL

LM Technologies Ltd.

LG Networks Inc.

DayStar Electric Technology Inc.

