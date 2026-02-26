Mobile Wi-Fi (MiFi) Research Report 2026-2035: A $14.41 Billion Market by 2030 with Huawei, Quanta, ZTE, ASUSTeK, Kyocera, TP-Link, Ubiquiti, NETGEAR, Cradlepoint Leading

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Wi-Fi (MiFi) Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global mobile Wi-Fi (MiFi) market is experiencing substantial growth, expanding from $5.63 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $6.81 billion in 2026 with a CAGR of 21%. This surge is largely attributed to increased smartphone penetration, remote work adoption, thriving travel and tourism, 4G/LTE expansion, and growing demand in underserved regions. By 2030, the market is projected to reach $14.41 billion, driven by 5G deployments, rising smart device adoption, and the escalating need for high-speed mobile internet and IoT applications.

The rise of remote and hybrid work models, enabling workers to perform tasks off-site or in a flexible location mix, is significantly boosting the MiFi market. These arrangements, which demand unfaltering access to cloud tools and real-time communications, are encouraging the use of portable, high-speed internet solutions that enhance productivity for dispersed teams. For instance, between September 2022 and January 2023, the UK reported a significant shift to remote and hybrid work, further bolstering the demand for mobile connectivity.

Companies within the MiFi sector are focusing on advanced connectivity platforms. For example, in June 2025, SITA SC SA launched the SITA Mobile Wi-Fi platform, aimed at optimizing connectivity for the aviation industry. This platform provides secure and high-performance connectivity, featuring automatic network switching, thus enhancing operational efficiency.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the market landscape. In October 2024, OptConnect Inc. acquired Netherlands-based Capestone B.V., paving the way for enhanced IoT offerings and expanded presence in Europe. Such acquisitions facilitate the creation of seamless global connectivity services.

Key players in the MiFi market include Huawei Technologies, Quanta Computer, ZTE Corporation, ASUSTeK Computer, Kyocera Corporation, and others. These companies are spearheading innovations in areas like battery efficiency and multi-device connectivity.

Although tariffs have increased the cost of imports affecting the MiFi market in regions like Asia-Pacific and North America, they have also stimulated local manufacturing and innovation, enabling regional players to enhance their market positions. The mobile Wi-Fi (MiFi) market research provides comprehensive insights into industry dynamics, regional shares, competitor analysis, trends, and opportunities, ensuring a thorough understanding of the current and future scenarios.

The primary applications of MiFi devices span industries such as IT, healthcare, military, and government, catering to frequent travelers, remote workers, and families, among others. North America holds a significant portion of the market, with extensive coverage in regions like Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East.

The MiFi market value encompasses revenues from providing portable mobile data connectivity services, including rental and leasing services, customer support, and sales of MiFi devices and related hardware. These values represent the factory gate prices, attributed to sales along the supply chain or directly to consumers, reflecting the economic scope of the MiFi market.

Scope

Markets Covered:

Type: High Density Wi-Fi, Enterprise-Class Wi-Fi, Consumer-Grade MiFi

Cellular Technology: 4G/LTE (Wi-Fi 5), 5G (Wi-Fi 6/6E)

Enterprise Type: SOHO, Large Enterprises, SMEs

Application: IT & Telecom, Hospitality, Healthcare, Military & Defense, Financial Services, Retail, Government, Transportation

End User: Frequent Travelers, Remote Workers, Families, Backup Users

Subsegments:

High Density Wi-Fi (Outdoor, Indoor, Campus Networks)

Enterprise Wi-Fi (Corporate, Institutional, Government Networks)

Consumer MiFi (Portable Hotspot, Home Router, Travel Router)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $6.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Technologies & Future Trends

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Electric Mobility & Transportation Electrification

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Companies Featured

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Quanta Computer Inc.

ZTE Corporation

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Kyocera Corporation

TP-Link Systems Inc.

Ubiquiti Inc.

NETGEAR Inc.

Cradlepoint Inc.

Yaojin Technology (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd.

Inseego Corp.

D-Link (India) Limited

Teltonika Networks UAB

uCloudlink Group Inc.

Franklin Wireless Corp.

Keepgo Inc.

Shenzhen Skyworth Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

WINSPIRE Technology Limited

Shenzhen Junhaoyue Technology Co. Ltd.

TravelWifi Inc.

