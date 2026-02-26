Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Cell and Pack Materials Report 2026-2035: A $38+ Billion Market by 2030 with Ford, BYD, Panasonic, SK Innovation, Contemporary Amperex Technology, LG Chem Leading

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Cell and Pack Materials Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The electric vehicle (EV) battery cell and pack materials market is experiencing rapid expansion. From a valuation of $19.14 billion in 2025, the market is projected to reach $21.97 billion in 2026, representing a CAGR of 14.8%. This impressive growth is chiefly driven by increased EV adoption, the dominance of lithium-ion technology, and a rising demand for longer driving ranges.

Looking ahead, the market size is anticipated to expand to $38.02 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 14.7%. Key growth drivers in this period will include the commercialization of solid-state batteries, diversification in raw materials, reduction in battery costs, recycling mandates, and incentives for domestic battery manufacturing. Major trends set to influence the market include a shift towards advanced battery chemistries, high-energy-density cell demands, localized battery supply chains, and an uptick in solid-state research and EV battery recycling initiatives.

The growth in automobile production is a pivotal factor driving the EV battery market. As global consumer demand for vehicles increases and technology advances, supportive government policies aid manufacturers in scaling production output. Global vehicle production rose to 93.55 million units in 2023, a notable increase from 85.02 million units in 2022. Consequently, the rise in EV production fosters innovations in battery technology, encouraging the use of more efficient battery materials.

Significant advances are being made by companies focused on enhancing battery safety, lifespan, and cost-effectiveness. A standout in this innovation push is LFP technology, celebrated for its safety and affordability. In August 2023, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) unveiled Shenxing, the world's first 4C superfast charging LFP battery. This breakthrough allows EVs to achieve a 400 km range with a mere 10-minute charge and promises over 700 km on a full charge. Shenxing illustrates significant strides in making EV charging faster and more efficient.

In February 2024, Volvo Group made headlines by acquiring Proterra Inc.'s battery business for $210 million, enhancing Volvo's EV roadmap with advanced battery module development. Proterra Inc., renowned for its expertise in EV battery systems, aligns with Volvo's strategic goals of expanding their electric vehicle capabilities.

Prominent companies within the EV battery market landscape include Ford Motor Company, BYD Company Limited, Panasonic Industry Co. Ltd., and several others. The Asia-Pacific region holds the distinction of being the largest market in 2025. Countries spanning Australia, Brazil, China, and the USA, among others, are encompassed in market analyses.

This market focuses on sales of key battery components like cathodes, anodes, electrolytes, and separators. Market values reflect revenues from the sale of these goods, underscoring the industry's role as a critical component of the evolving EV landscape.







The Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Cell and Pack Materials Market Global Report 2026 is an indispensable resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management seeking to assess and capitalize on this rapidly growing market. Offering insights across 16 geographies, this report provides a robust analysis of market trends, regulatory changes, and technological advancements shaping the industry over the next decade.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a comprehensive global perspective with the most extensive coverage available.

Understand the impacts of macro factors like geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, and inflation.

Develop regional and country strategies using localized data and analysis.

Identify lucrative growth segments for investment opportunities.

Surpass competitors by leveraging forecast data and market dynamics.

Conduct in-depth customer analysis based on demographic insights.

Benchmark performance against key competitors, focusing on market share and innovation.

Evaluate the Total Addressable Market (TAM) to gauge market potential and opportunities.

Enhance presentations with reliable and high-quality data.

Market Overview: This comprehensive report answers critical questions about the largest and fastest-growing EV battery cell and pack materials markets. It scrutinizes how the market aligns with the overall economy and other sectors, while also evaluating technological disruptions, regulatory shifts, and evolving consumer preferences.

Key Features:

Market Characteristics: Offers insights into market size, growth segments, and product innovation trends.

Offers insights into market size, growth segments, and product innovation trends. Supply Chain Analysis: Provides a comprehensive overview of key raw materials and suppliers.

Provides a comprehensive overview of key raw materials and suppliers. Updated Trends and Strategies: Analyzes emerging technologies and offers strategies for leveraging these advancements.

Analyzes emerging technologies and offers strategies for leveraging these advancements. Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Reviews regulatory frameworks and investment flows influencing the market.

Reviews regulatory frameworks and investment flows influencing the market. Forecasting: Projects market growth considering factors like AI advancements and geopolitical tensions.

Projects market growth considering factors like AI advancements and geopolitical tensions. TAM and Market Attractiveness Scoring: Includes quantitative and strategic insights for decision-makers.

Includes quantitative and strategic insights for decision-makers. Competitive Landscape: Describes market dynamics, key players, and financial transactions impacting the market.

Scope and Coverage:

Markets: Examines Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), and more.

Examines Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), and more. Materials: Analyzes key cell materials like Lithium-Ion, Nickel-Manganese Cobalt, and Solid-State Batteries.

Analyzes key cell materials like Lithium-Ion, Nickel-Manganese Cobalt, and Solid-State Batteries. Applications: Covers Electric Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, and Two-Wheelers & Three-Wheelers.

Covers Electric Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, and Two-Wheelers & Three-Wheelers. Companies: Features industry leaders like Ford, BYD, Panasonic, SK Innovation, and others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $21.97 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $38.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Electric Mobility & Transportation Electrification

Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

Shift Toward Advanced Battery Chemistries

Rising Demand for High-Energy-Density Cells

Localization of Battery Supply Chains

Growth of Solid-State Research

Expansion of EV Battery Recycling

Companies Featured

Ford Motor Company

BYD Company Limited

Panasonic Industry Co. Ltd.

SK Innovation Co. Ltd.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

EVE Energy Co. Ltd.

Gotion High-Tech Co. Ltd.

Envision AESC Group Ltd.

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Northvolt AB

QuantumScape Corporation

Farasis Energy (Ganzhou) Co. Ltd.

Microvast Holdings Inc.

ProLogium Technology Co. Ltd.

Grepow Battery Co. Ltd.

China Aviation Lithium Battery Co. Ltd.

Solid Power Inc.

StoreDot Ltd.

Imperium3 (iM3) Consortium

Amperex Technology Limited (ATL)

SVOLT Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i9xgiv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment