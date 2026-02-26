Hagar hf.: Financial calander 2026/27

Below is Hagar’s planned schedule for the publication of its annual and interim financial statements for the 2026/27 financial year, as well as the company’s Annual General Meeting.

Please note that the publication date of the 2025/26 annual financial statements has been changed.

Accounting period 2025/26 Weekday Publication day Q4 management report

1 March to 28 February Thursday 16 April 2026 Q4 financial statements

1 March to 28 February Wednesday 29 April 2026 AGM 2026 Thursday 21 May 2026





Accounting period 2026/27 Weekday Publication day Q1 – 1 March to 31 May Tuesday 30 June 2026 Q2 – 1 March to 31 August Thursday 15 October 2026 Q3 – 1 March to 30 November Thursday 14 January 2027 Q4 management report

1 March to 28 February Thursday 15 April 2027 Q4 financial statements

1 March to 28 February Thursday 29 April 2027 AGM 2027 Wednesday 26 May 2027





Financial information is published after the closing of markets. Publication dates are subject to change.