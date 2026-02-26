Hagar hf.: Financial calander 2026/27

 | Source: Hagar hf. Hagar hf.

Below is Hagar’s planned schedule for the publication of its annual and interim financial statements for the 2026/27 financial year, as well as the company’s Annual General Meeting.

Please note that the publication date of the 2025/26 annual financial statements has been changed.

Accounting period 2025/26WeekdayPublication day
Q4 management report
1 March to 28 February		Thursday16 April 2026
Q4 financial statements
1 March to 28 February		Wednesday29 April 2026
AGM 2026Thursday21 May 2026


Accounting period 2026/27WeekdayPublication day
Q1 – 1 March to 31 MayTuesday30 June 2026
Q2 – 1 March to 31 AugustThursday15 October 2026
Q3 – 1 March to 30 NovemberThursday14 January 2027
Q4 management report
1 March to 28 February		Thursday15 April 2027
Q4 financial statements
1 March to 28 February		Thursday29 April 2027
AGM 2027Wednesday26 May 2027


Financial information is published after the closing of markets. Publication dates are subject to change.


GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading