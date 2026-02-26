Hagar hf.: Financial calander 2026/27

Below is Hagar’s planned schedule for the publication of its annual and interim financial statements for the 2026/27 financial year, as well as the company’s Annual General Meeting.
Please note that the publication date of the 2025/26 annual financial statements has been changed.
|Accounting period 2025/26
|Weekday
|Publication day
|Q4 management report
1 March to 28 February
|Thursday
|16 April 2026
|Q4 financial statements
1 March to 28 February
|Wednesday
|29 April 2026
|AGM 2026
|Thursday
|21 May 2026
|Accounting period 2026/27
|Weekday
|Publication day
|Q1 – 1 March to 31 May
|Tuesday
|30 June 2026
|Q2 – 1 March to 31 August
|Thursday
|15 October 2026
|Q3 – 1 March to 30 November
|Thursday
|14 January 2027
|Q4 management report
1 March to 28 February
|Thursday
|15 April 2027
|Q4 financial statements
1 March to 28 February
|Thursday
|29 April 2027
|AGM 2027
|Wednesday
|26 May 2027
Financial information is published after the closing of markets. Publication dates are subject to change.