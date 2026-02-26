Annual Report 2025

 | Source: Royal UNIBREW A/S Royal UNIBREW A/S

Please find attached Royal Unibrew’s Annual Report 2025.

Reference is made to Company Announcement 1/2026 ‘Financial developments in 2025 and outlook for 2026’ released earlier today.

Investors and analysts can register for our FY 2025 conference call on February 27, 2026, at 09:00 am CET at the following links:

Further information on this announcement:

Attachments


Attachments

Royal Unibrew Annual Report 2025 ROYAL-2025-12-31-0-en
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading