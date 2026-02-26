Please find attached Royal Unibrew’s Annual Report 2025.

Reference is made to Company Announcement 1/2026 ‘Financial developments in 2025 and outlook for 2026’ released earlier today.

Investors and analysts can register for our FY 2025 conference call on February 27, 2026, at 09:00 am CET at the following links:

Further information on this announcement:

Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, +45 25 41 68 04, flemming.nielsen@royalunibrew.com

Media Relations, Michelle Nørrelykke Hindkjær, +45 25 64 34 31, michelle.hindkjaer@royalunibrew.com

Attachments