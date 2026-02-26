לונדון, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning Tree International USA, Inc מודיעים לנו שעיתונאים וקוראים אחרים צריכים להתעלם ולא להתייחס להודעה לעיתונות "Learning Tree International זכתה בחוזה רב-שנתי יחיד לשירותי הדרכה מסחריים של נאט"ו NCIA - IFB-CO-423236" שפורסם ב-24 בפברואר 2026, דרך GlobeNewswire.
בקשה לא להתייחס להודעה שהופצה - Learning Tree International USA, Inc
| Source: Learning Tree International USA, Inc Learning Tree International USA, Inc
