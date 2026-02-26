보도자료 무시 안내문 -- Learning Tree International USA, Inc

 | Source: Learning Tree International USA, Inc Learning Tree International USA, Inc

런던, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning Tree International USA, Inc는 언론인과 기타 독자들에게 2026년 2월 24일 GlobeNewswire를 통해 발표된 “Learning Tree International, NATO NCIA 상업 교육 서비스 계약(IFB-CO-423236) 단독 다년 계약 수주” (“Learning Tree International Awarded Multi-Year Sole-Award NATO NCIA Commercial Training Services Contract – IFB-CO-423236)보도자료를 무시해 줄 것을 요청했다고 밝혔다.


GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading