SANOMA CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 26 FEBRUARY 2026

Date 26 February 2026 Exchange transaction Buy Share class SANOMA Amount 17,875 Average price/share, EUR 8.9977 Highest price/share, EUR 9,0100 Lowest price/share, EUR 8.9500 Total cost, EUR 160,833.89

The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The company holds a total of 963,233 of its own shares (SANOMA) including the shares acquired on 26 February 2026.



Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Helsinki branch

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601



Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Across Europe, we support teachers and students with the best-in-class learning content and solutions to help all students reach their potential. We combine pedagogical expertise with quality content and innovative educational technologies to help shape the future of K12 education.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

We have a clear organic growth pathway in K12 education and aim to accelerate growth through value-creating M&A. Across our business, we are responsibly harnessing the opportunities of AI, always emphasising human oversight. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive ‘brainprint’ on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.

Today, we operate across Europe and employ close to 5,000 professionals. In 2025, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.3bn€ and our adjusted operating profit margin was 14.4%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com.

