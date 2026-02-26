Bulk Petroleum and Chemical Storage Industry Report 2026-2035: A $51.92 Billion Market by 2030 with Vitol Tank Terminals Int'l, Royal Vopak, Buckeye Partners, Containment Solutions, CST Leading

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bulk Petroleum and Chemical Storage Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The bulk petroleum and chemical storage market is poised for significant expansion, projected to grow from $36.88 billion in 2025 to $39.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.7%. This robust growth is fueled by increased global petroleum refining capacity and expanding demand for chemical manufacturing and bulk fuel infrastructure, alongside advancements in industrial storage terminals and the implementation of enhanced safety standards.
Looking towards 2030, the market is expected to reach $51.92 billion at a CAGR of 7.2%, driven by developments such as the expansion of strategic petroleum reserves and rising investments in chemical logistics infrastructure. Smart storage facilities, emission control compliance, and capacity expansion in emerging markets are key growth factors. Industry trends include advanced tank monitoring systems, corrosion-resistant materials, and increased focus on safety and environmental compliance.
The escalating energy demand is another crucial driver. As industrial activities and global economies grow, so does the need for efficient storage solutions. Bulk storage facilities offer essential services, addressing the rising energy needs by providing large-scale, safe, and organized storage for petroleum and chemical products.
Innovation remains a cornerstone in gaining competitive advantage within this market. Companies are increasingly adopting autonomous robots, significantly improving tank inspection efficiency. For example, Square Robot, Inc. launched an autonomous inspection robot in September 2023, enhancing safety and reducing carbon emissions during tank inspections.
Strategic corporate moves are also shaping the market landscape. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. recently acquired LBC Tank Terminals Group for approximately $1.7 billion, aiming to bolster its bulk liquid storage operations. This acquisition is poised to integrate onshore storage capabilities into their transportation network, meeting diverse customer needs and adapting to evolving energy supply chains.
Leading market players include Vitol Tank Terminals International BV, Royal Vopak N.V., Buckeye Partners, and others, operating across key regions such as Asia-Pacific-forecasted to be the fastest-growing region. The market encompasses revenues from supply chain services, warehousing, distribution, and transportation, cementing its vital role in the energy industry.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$39.33 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$51.92 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Technologies & Future Trends
- Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy
- Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing
- Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems
- Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity
- Electric Mobility & Transportation Electrification
- Increasing Adoption of Advanced Tank Monitoring Systems
- Rising Use of Corrosion-Resistant Storage Materials
- Growing Focus on Environmental and Safety Compliance
- Expansion of Floating Roof Tank Installations
- Enhanced Integration of Automated Leak Detection
Companies Featured
- Vitol Tank Terminals International BV
- Royal Vopak N.V.
- Buckeye Partners
- Containment Solutions Inc.
- CST Industries Inc.
- Superior Tank Inc.
- Delta Oil B.V
- L.F. Manufacturing Inc.
- Ziemann Holvrieka GmbH
- ZCL Composites Inc.
- Snyder Industries Inc.
- Kinder Morgan Inc.
- Oiltanking GmbH
- Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.
- NuStar Energy L.P.
- Inter Pipeline Ltd.
- Plains All American Pipeline L.P.
- Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
- Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P.
- Sinochem Group Co. Ltd.
- Royal Dutch Shell plc
- TotalEnergies SE
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jv9uf2
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment