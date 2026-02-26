Bulk Petroleum and Chemical Storage Industry Report 2026-2035: A $51.92 Billion Market by 2030 with Vitol Tank Terminals Int'l, Royal Vopak, Buckeye Partners, Containment Solutions, CST Leading

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bulk Petroleum and Chemical Storage Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The bulk petroleum and chemical storage market is poised for significant expansion, projected to grow from $36.88 billion in 2025 to $39.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.7%. This robust growth is fueled by increased global petroleum refining capacity and expanding demand for chemical manufacturing and bulk fuel infrastructure, alongside advancements in industrial storage terminals and the implementation of enhanced safety standards.

Looking towards 2030, the market is expected to reach $51.92 billion at a CAGR of 7.2%, driven by developments such as the expansion of strategic petroleum reserves and rising investments in chemical logistics infrastructure. Smart storage facilities, emission control compliance, and capacity expansion in emerging markets are key growth factors. Industry trends include advanced tank monitoring systems, corrosion-resistant materials, and increased focus on safety and environmental compliance.

The escalating energy demand is another crucial driver. As industrial activities and global economies grow, so does the need for efficient storage solutions. Bulk storage facilities offer essential services, addressing the rising energy needs by providing large-scale, safe, and organized storage for petroleum and chemical products.

Innovation remains a cornerstone in gaining competitive advantage within this market. Companies are increasingly adopting autonomous robots, significantly improving tank inspection efficiency. For example, Square Robot, Inc. launched an autonomous inspection robot in September 2023, enhancing safety and reducing carbon emissions during tank inspections.

Strategic corporate moves are also shaping the market landscape. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. recently acquired LBC Tank Terminals Group for approximately $1.7 billion, aiming to bolster its bulk liquid storage operations. This acquisition is poised to integrate onshore storage capabilities into their transportation network, meeting diverse customer needs and adapting to evolving energy supply chains.

Leading market players include Vitol Tank Terminals International BV, Royal Vopak N.V., Buckeye Partners, and others, operating across key regions such as Asia-Pacific-forecasted to be the fastest-growing region. The market encompasses revenues from supply chain services, warehousing, distribution, and transportation, cementing its vital role in the energy industry.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $39.33 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $51.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Electric Mobility & Transportation Electrification

Increasing Adoption of Advanced Tank Monitoring Systems

Rising Use of Corrosion-Resistant Storage Materials

Growing Focus on Environmental and Safety Compliance

Expansion of Floating Roof Tank Installations

Enhanced Integration of Automated Leak Detection

Companies Featured

Vitol Tank Terminals International BV

Royal Vopak N.V.

Buckeye Partners

Containment Solutions Inc.

CST Industries Inc.

Superior Tank Inc.

Delta Oil B.V

L.F. Manufacturing Inc.

Ziemann Holvrieka GmbH

ZCL Composites Inc.

Snyder Industries Inc.

Kinder Morgan Inc.

Oiltanking GmbH

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.

NuStar Energy L.P.

Inter Pipeline Ltd.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P.

Sinochem Group Co. Ltd.

Royal Dutch Shell plc

TotalEnergies SE

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jv9uf2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment