Technip Energies announces that John O’Higgins and Luc Rémont are to be nominated for appointment to its Board of Directors

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) announces that Mr. Joseph Rinaldi, current Chair of the Board of Directors (the “Board”), has informed the Board of his intention to retire at the end of his current term immediately following the 2026 Annual General Meeting (“2026 AGM”) and will not seek reappointment at the 2026 AGM. The Board has decided to nominate Mr. John O’Higgins for appointment to the Board at the 2026 AGM and to designate Mr. O’Higgins to succeed Mr. Rinaldi as Chair of the Board, assuming his appointment as Non-Executive Director by shareholders at the 2026 AGM.

The Board has also decided to nominate Mr. Luc Rémont for appointment to the Board to replace Mr. Francesco Venturini who has also announced that he will not seek reappointment to the Board this year.

Both Mr. O’Higgins and Mr. Rémont have also been appointed Board Observers until the 2026 AGM, allowing them to attend meetings of the Board prior to the 2026 AGM in order to support an orderly and effective transition to their Non-Executive Director roles.

Joseph Rinaldi, Chair of the Board of Directors of Technip Energies, stated: “I will be retiring from the Board with an enormous sense of pride in what has been achieved in the five years since our inception as a public company. It has been a privilege to serve as Chair during these formative years and to work alongside Arnaud and the other talented people of Technip Energies to put in place a strong foundation for the long-term and sustainable growth of the Company and continuing value creation for our stakeholders. I am delighted that John O’Higgins and Luc Rémont have agreed to join the Board subject to shareholder approval. Their experience and vision will contribute meaningfully to the Board’s work as Technip Energies continues its journey as a global energy and technology leader. I am proud of the strong group of individuals that has been assembled to serve on the Board and am confident that under John’s leadership the Board will continue to guide the Company with rigor, independence and ambition.”

John O’Higgins, designated future Chair (subject to appointment at the 2026 AGM), commented: “I am delighted to be nominated for appointment to the Board of Directors of Technip Energies. I would like to express my appreciation for Joe Rinaldi, whose guidance over these years has been instrumental in establishing Technip Energies as a resilient, forward-looking global player. As the company continues to execute its strategy, I look forward to working alongside Arnaud and my fellow Board members.”

John O’Higgins currently serves as the Chair of Elementis plc, as a Non-Executive Director at Johnson Matthey plc and at Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc. He is also a Director of Envea Global S.A., a portfolio company of the Carlyle European Technology Fund. He will step down as Chair and Director at Elementis plc in April 2026.

From 2006 to 2018, Mr. O’Higgins was Chief Executive Officer of Spectris plc, a global leader in high-tech instruments, test equipment, and industrial software solutions.

Earlier in his career, Mr. O’Higgins held senior leadership positions at Honeywell, including President of Automation and Control Solutions for Asia Pacific, and also served as a Non-Executive Director of Exide Technologies from 2010 to 2015. He began his career as a research and development engineer at Daimler-Benz in Stuttgart.

He holds a bachelor and master’s degree in mechanical engineering from University College Dublin and Purdue University respectively, as well as an MBA from INSEAD.

Luc Rémont is the Chair of Waga Energy and a Director with Groupe REEL. From 2022 to 2025, he served as Chair and Chief Executive Officer of EDF, a leading integrated energy operator and a key player in the energy transition. Luc Rémont previously held various leadership roles at Merrill Lynch (then Bank of America Merrill Lynch) between 2007 and 2014, including Head of Corporate and Investment Banking in France and the Benelux. In 2014, he became President of Schneider Electric France before being appointed Executive Vice President for International Operations in 2017.

Luc Rémont began his career in 1993 as an engineer at the French Defence Procurement Agency (DGA). From 1996 to 2007, he held several strategic roles at the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, working on matters involving international financial institutions and state-owned enterprises, and later served in minister’s staff between 2002 and 2007.

He is a graduate of École Polytechnique and ENSTA Paris.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO 2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 18,000+ employees across 35 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €7.2 billion in 2025 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com

Contacts

Investor Relations Media Relations Phillip Lindsay Jason Hyonne Vice-President Investor Relations Press Relations & Social Media Manager Tel: +44 207 585 5051 Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89 Email: Phillip Lindsay Email: Jason Hyonne

Attachment