Clermont-Ferrand, February 26th, 2026
COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN
Restatement of 2025 segment reporting, after creation of the Polymer Composite Solutions reporting segment
As announced in January 2026, the Michelin Group is creating a fourth reporting segment dedicated to its Polymer Composite Solutions activities, which were previously part of RS3.
In addition, the Group is changing the names of its segments:
|Previous segmentation (3 segments)
|New segmentation (4 segments)
|RS1
|Consumer
|RS2
|Transportation
|RS3
|Specialties
|Polymer Composite Solutions
The information below reflects the restatements of the 2025 results by period (Q1, H1, 9M and FY). These figures become the 2025 reference values that will be used for the 2026 publications and beyond.
2025 Restated Segment Reporting (new segments)
|Q1 2025
|H1 2025
|9M 2025
|FY 2025
|Consumer
|Sales
|3,559
|7,111
|10,504
|14,306
|SOI
|865
|1,677
|SOI %
|12.2%
|11.7%
|Transportation
|Sales
|1,529
|3,007
|4,510
|6,023
|SOI
|166
|280
|SOI %
|5.5%
|4.7%
|Specialties
|Sales
|1,117
|2,269
|3,318
|4,418
|SOI
|320
|577
|SOI %
|14.1%
|13.1%
|Polymer Composite Solutions
|Sales
|310
|641
|942
|1,245
|SOI
|102
|186
|SOI %
|15.9%
|14.9%
|Group
|Sales
|6,515
|13,028
|19,275
|25,992
|SOI
|1,452
|2,719
|SOI %
|11.1%
|10.5%
2025 Published Segment Reporting (for reference, previous segments)
|Q1 2025
|H1 2025
|9M 2025
|FY 2025
|RS1
|Sales
|3,559
|7,111
|10,504
|14,306
|SOI
|865
|1,677
|SOI %
|12.2%
|11.7%
|RS2
|Sales
|1,529
|3,007
|4,510
|6,023
|SOI
|166
|280
|SOI %
|5.5%
|4.7%
|RS3
|Sales
|1,427
|2,910
|4,261
|5,663
|SOI
|421
|762
|SOI %
|14.5%
|13.5%
|Group
|Sales
|6,515
|13,028
|19,275
|25,992
|SOI
|1,452
|2,719
|SOI %
|11.1%
|10.5%
