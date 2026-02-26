Michelin: Restatement of 2025 segment reporting, after creation of the Polymer Composite Solutions reporting segment

As announced in January 2026, the Michelin Group is creating a fourth reporting segment dedicated to its Polymer Composite Solutions activities, which were previously part of RS3.

In addition, the Group is changing the names of its segments:

Previous segmentation (3 segments)New segmentation (4 segments)
RS1Consumer
RS2Transportation
RS3

 		Specialties
Polymer Composite Solutions

The information below reflects the restatements of the 2025 results by period (Q1, H1, 9M and FY). These figures become the 2025 reference values that will be used for the 2026 publications and beyond.

2025 Restated Segment Reporting (new segments)

  Q1 2025H1 20259M 2025FY 2025
Consumer

 

 		Sales3,5597,11110,50414,306
SOI 865 1,677
SOI % 12.2% 11.7%
      
Transportation

 

 		Sales1,5293,0074,5106,023
SOI 166 280
SOI % 5.5% 4.7%
      
Specialties

 

 		Sales1,1172,2693,3184,418
SOI 320 577
SOI % 14.1% 13.1%
      
Polymer Composite Solutions

 

 		Sales3106419421,245
SOI 102 186
SOI % 15.9% 14.9%
      
Group

 

 		Sales6,51513,02819,27525,992
SOI 1,452 2,719
SOI % 11.1% 10.5%

2025 Published Segment Reporting (for reference, previous segments)

  Q1 2025H1 20259M 2025FY 2025
RS1

 

 		Sales3,5597,11110,50414,306
SOI 865 1,677
SOI % 12.2% 11.7%
      
RS2

 

 		Sales1,5293,0074,5106,023
SOI 166 280
SOI % 5.5% 4.7%
      
RS3

 

 		Sales1,4272,9104,2615,663
SOI 421 762
SOI % 14.5% 13.5%
      
Group

 

 		Sales6,51513,02819,27525,992
SOI 1,452 2,719
SOI % 11.1% 10.5%

DISCLAIMER

This press release is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation to recommend the purchase of Michelin shares. To obtain more detailed information on Michelin, please consult the documents filed in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, which are also available from the michelin.com website.
This press release may contain a number of forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time of publishing this document, they are by nature subject to risks and contingencies liable to translate into a difference between actual data and the forecasts made or inferred by these statements.

                                 

