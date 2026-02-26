Clermont-Ferrand, February 26th, 2026

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Restatement of 2025 segment reporting, after creation of the Polymer Composite Solutions reporting segment

As announced in January 2026, the Michelin Group is creating a fourth reporting segment dedicated to its Polymer Composite Solutions activities, which were previously part of RS3.

In addition, the Group is changing the names of its segments:

Previous segmentation (3 segments) New segmentation (4 segments) RS1 Consumer RS2 Transportation RS3



Specialties Polymer Composite Solutions

The information below reflects the restatements of the 2025 results by period (Q1, H1, 9M and FY). These figures become the 2025 reference values that will be used for the 2026 publications and beyond.

2025 Restated Segment Reporting (new segments)

Q1 2025 H1 2025 9M 2025 FY 2025 Consumer







Sales 3,559 7,111 10,504 14,306 SOI 865 1,677 SOI % 12.2% 11.7% Transportation







Sales 1,529 3,007 4,510 6,023 SOI 166 280 SOI % 5.5% 4.7% Specialties







Sales 1,117 2,269 3,318 4,418 SOI 320 577 SOI % 14.1% 13.1% Polymer Composite Solutions







Sales 310 641 942 1,245 SOI 102 186 SOI % 15.9% 14.9% Group







Sales 6,515 13,028 19,275 25,992 SOI 1,452 2,719 SOI % 11.1% 10.5%

2025 Published Segment Reporting (for reference, previous segments)

Q1 2025 H1 2025 9M 2025 FY 2025 RS1







Sales 3,559 7,111 10,504 14,306 SOI 865 1,677 SOI % 12.2% 11.7% RS2







Sales 1,529 3,007 4,510 6,023 SOI 166 280 SOI % 5.5% 4.7% RS3







Sales 1,427 2,910 4,261 5,663 SOI 421 762 SOI % 14.5% 13.5% Group







Sales 6,515 13,028 19,275 25,992 SOI 1,452 2,719 SOI % 11.1% 10.5%

