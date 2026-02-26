Get Published With Us Celebrates #1 International Bestseller Status Across Multiple Amazon Categories with Unbreakable, Led by Co-Founders Divya Parekh and Lisa Marie Pepe

Cary, NC, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get Published With Us, co-founded by Divya Parekh and Lisa Marie Pepe, announced today that its collaborative book, Unbreakable: Personal Stories of Growth and Transformation, has achieved #1 International Bestseller status on Amazon across multiple categories, including rankings in international markets such as Canada and Australia. The milestone reflects the company’s publishing model, which positions women leaders and entrepreneurs on global platforms through collaborative authorship.

Published by Get Published With Us, Unbreakable brings together a collective of women entrepreneurs, coaches, and leaders who share deeply personal stories of challenge, reinvention, and growth. Rather than presenting resilience as invulnerability, the book reframes strength as the willingness to break, rebuild, and continue forward with clarity and conviction.

This international bestseller milestone positions Unbreakable as both a collective achievement and a platform for elevating the voices of its contributing authors, each of whom offers a defining lesson shaped by real-world experience.

Stories of Resilience Rooted in Lived Experience

Each chapter in Unbreakable centers on a moment of transformation that changed the trajectory of the author’s life or leadership. Together, the stories reflect a shared truth explored in the book’s introduction: real resilience is not about avoiding hardship, but about choosing to rebuild when circumstances disrupt identity, confidence, or direction.

In Unbreakable by Design, branding strategist Katie Smetherman Holmes illustrates how resilience is built through persistence and self-trust. Her story highlights the importance of honoring creative instincts and continuing forward, even when external validation is absent.

Transformational guide Anya Fileva, in I Choose Me, explores the courage required to walk away from a life that appears successful on the surface but feels deeply misaligned. Her chapter emphasizes self-trust and the decision to choose inner truth over external expectations.

In Tuned for Transformation, Stephanie Kathan shares her journey from survival to alignment, revealing how decisive action and consistency can shift circumstances over time. Her story underscores that transformation begins with choice, not certainty.

Dr. Sharon Yeh, a Certified Nutrition Specialist with over twenty years in clinical pharmacy, weaves science and ancestral wisdom in Pearls of Becoming. Her chapter emphasizes coherence, rhythm, and self-trust as foundations for sustainable healing and leadership.

In Letting Go, Letting God, Anna Neve offers a deeply personal exploration of faith, surrender, and generational healing. Her story reflects the power of reclaiming voice and purpose without erasing the past.

A Collective Achievement That Elevates Women Leaders

The international success of Unbreakable underscores the global appetite for stories that are honest, grounded, and reflective of real leadership journeys. By spotlighting one core lesson from each contributor, the book positions storytelling as a serious leadership and visibility tool, not a performative exercise.

For the contributing authors, the book serves as a validated platform that amplifies their voices through association with an internationally recognized bestseller. Their stories stand not as individual moments, but as part of a broader narrative of women leading with courage, clarity, and earned authority.

Built on a Proven Publishing Platform

Unbreakable was published by Get Published With Us, a platform co-founded by Divya Parekh and Lisa Marie Pepe, known for guiding authors through strategic publishing campaigns designed to elevate credibility and long-term impact.

Parekh, a book-to-business strategist, has led scores of authors to international bestseller status, helping them transform books into platforms for thought leadership, media visibility, and professional authority. Her work increasingly bridges leadership and emerging technology, including her upcoming book, The AI Agency.

Pepe, a confidence coach and online visibility expert, supports women entrepreneurs in aligning their personal stories with their professional missions. Through Get Published With Us, she helps authors step into visibility with intention, clarity, and confidence.

A Book That Reflects Earned Leadership

Unbreakable: Personal Stories of Growth and Transformation stands as a collective reflection of women who did not emerge from challenge untouched but transformed. These are not stories of perfection or instant success, but of uncertainty, courage, and growth shaped through lived experience.

“Real resilience is not about being unbreakable. It is about breaking, rebuilding, and choosing to move forward with clarity and courage.”

This is a book that captures what resilience actually looks like when life breaks you, and you choose to rebuild.

About Unbreakable: Personal Stories of Growth and Transformation

Unbreakable is a book where women entrepreneurs, coaches, and leaders share true stories about overcoming challenges, changing their lives, and growing as people. The book reframes strength as the choice to rebuild after a challenge and offers readers lived insights drawn from moments of uncertainty, courage, and transformation.

About Get Published With Us

Get Published With Us is a strategic publishing platform that helps leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals leverage books as tools for credibility, visibility, and long-term impact. Through guided publishing campaigns and intentional storytelling, the platform supports authors in sharing their voices with clarity, confidence, and purpose.

Press Inquiries

Get Published With Us

Email: getpublishedwithus [at] gmail.com

Website: https://getpublishedwithus.com



Divya Parekh

contact [at] divyaparekh.com

https://entrepreneur.divyaparekh.com/