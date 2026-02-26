Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges REGENXBIO Inc. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired REGENXBIO securities between February 9, 2022 and January 27, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/RGNX.

REGENXBIO Case Details

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

(1) REGENXBIO’s representations concerning its plan to develop and commercialize RGX‑111, a one‑time gene therapy for the treatment of severe Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I (MPS I), also known as Hurler syndrome, were materially misleading;

(2) Defendants’ positive statements regarding the anticipated success of RGX‑111’s Phase I/II clinical trial, purportedly supported by continuing favorable biomarker and safety data, lacked a reasonable basis;

(3) the efficacy and safety profile of RGX‑111 was materially overstated; and

(4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about REGENXBIO’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

What's Next for REGENXBIO Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/RGNX. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911 . If you suffered a loss in REGENXBIO you have until April 14, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to REGENXBIO Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

