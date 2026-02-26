Cricut® Introduces the Next Generation of Creativity – Cricut Joy™ 2 and Cricut Explore® 5

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cricut®, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) is making personalization easier than ever with the introduction of two next-generation cutting machines: Cricut Joy™ 2 and Cricut Explore® 5. These machines represent the start of a new era for Cricut users, including a smaller, modern machine design, a dramatically simplified, guided software experience, and all the tools and materials needed to get started right in the box.

Introducing Cricut Joy 2: Big Creativity, Small Footprint

Cricut Joy 2 is the next iteration of Cricut’s most compact cutting machine – it’s perfect for fast, fun, everyday projects like custom cards, labels, simple decals, and now, for the first time, full-color stickers thanks to its all-new Print Then Cut sensor.

Fitting in the palms of your hands, Cricut Joy 2 offers portability without compromise, enabling creativity in any space in your home. New bundles make it easy for crafters at every level to start making right away. Each bundle includes a cutting machine, popular materials, and essential tools, eliminating the guesswork of additional purchases and giving users everything needed to start — and keep — creating. With built-in savings, a simplified shopping experience, and the supplies to make up to 150 projects right out of the box*, it’s the best way to kickstart the creative journey with confidence and value.

Cricut Joy 2 will be offered in Blue, Coral, and an exclusive Jade Green color, available only at Michaels.

Introducing Cricut Explore 5: More Compact and Made for Bigger Ideas

Cricut Explore 5 is the newest evolution of Cricut’s most popular cutting machine, redesigned to be 30% more compact than the previous generation so it fits more naturally into modern homes — without sacrificing performance or capability.

Ideal for vinyl decals, custom apparel, full-color stickers, cards, and specialty projects like magnets and rubber stamps, Cricut Explore 5 is compatible with six tools* and features an improved writing and drawing experience with snap-in pen loading and a streamlined interface. Also available in new bundle options, crafters can choose the one that best fits their needs and be confident they'll have the supplies to hit the ground cutting.

Cricut Explore 5 will come in Taupe, and an exclusive Teal color available only at Michaels.

“Our users have consistently told us they want products that are easier to use and more affordable. We listened and simplified the entire experience end-to-end,” said Ashish Arora, CEO at Cricut. “From the moment they open the box, everything required to be successful is included. We guide them through a reimagined onboarding and design experience with intuitive, guided flows that take the guesswork out of making and make it easier than ever to go from idea to finished project with confidence.”

“At Michaels, we are passionate about inspiring creativity at every skill level, and our partnership with Cricut allows us to do just that in an exciting new way,” said Chuck Smith, Senior Vice President and General Merchandise Manager at Michaels. “We’re thrilled to collaborate on the launch of Cricut’s newest smart cutting machines—the Cricut Joy 2 and Cricut Explore 5—and to offer our customers exclusive colorways like the Jade Green Joy 2 and the Teal Explore 5, available only at Michaels. These machines combine innovation, ease of use, and style, and we can’t wait for our customers to bring their creative ideas to life with them.”

A Reimagined Design Experience

At the heart of this launch is a significantly enhanced Design Space platform — purpose‑built to reduce guesswork and help creators feel confident from the moment inspiration strikes.

New Guided Flows are designed to understand a user’s project intent—what they want to make—and provide step-by-step guidance to move from idea to finished project without confusion. Intuitive and contextual, the guided flows surface only what’s needed at each stage of the design process and help users understand exactly what materials, blanks, or tools are required.

Within guided flows, the Canvas is now automatically sized to reflect a user's selected project type, while Project Preview allows users to see their design on the intended blank (e.g., T-shirt, mug, phone case). These updates help give users confidence that their projects will turn out as desired.

Cricut also introduced Create AI, a new feature in Design Space available only to paid subscribers that generates custom, cut-ready, single-layer AI designs. This allows users to turn their wildest ideas, like “a dinosaur with a unicorn horn riding a skateboard,” into project-ready artwork in seconds.

Together, these updates reinforce Cricut’s commitment to being the go-to creative platform where software and hardware work in harmony to support crafters at every stage of their journey while keeping the focus where it belongs: Creativity.

Availability & Pricing

Cricut Joy™ 2 and Cricut Explore® 5 will be available beginning February 27th in the U.S. and Canada at Cricut.com and Michaels, as well as in most international markets where Cricut is sold.*

Price ranges:

Cricut Joy™ 2: $99 – $229 USD

Cricut Explore 5®: $199 – $349 USD

For more information, visit www.cricut.com

*Product contents and colors vary by bundle; not available in all regions or all retailers. Specialty tools sold separately. Projects calculated based on 4 in x 6 in average size using included materials.

About Cricut, Inc.

Cricut, Inc. is a creative platform company that makes it easy for users to create meaningful personal items. Cricut hardware and software work together as a connected platform for consumers to make beautiful, high-quality projects quickly and easily. These industry-leading products include a flagship line of smart cutting machines — the Cricut Maker® family, the Cricut Explore® family, and the Cricut Joy® family — accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress®, the Infusible Ink™ system, and a diverse collection of materials. In addition to providing tools and materials, Cricut fosters a thriving community of millions of dedicated users worldwide.