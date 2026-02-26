Talking Rain pops the top on its Sparkling Ice® Caffeine Soda Shoppe collection, serving up fizz, fun and a retro good time





PRESTON, Wash., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slide on up and grab a stool, there’s a fresh face at the soda fountain. Talking Rain Beverage Company® has expanded its Sparkling Ice® Caffeine lineup with a new Soda Shoppe collection, featuring three classic flavors: Orange Cream, Root Beer and Cherry Cola.

Perfectly Caffeinated™ Sparkling Ice Caffeine Soda Shoppe gives consumers a healthier alternative to classic sodas, with all the flavor and zero sugar. With vitamins and antioxidants, naturally sourced colors and flavors, and 70mg of caffeine, these throwback refreshments hit the sweet spot for all the cool cats ready to rev up their day.

“Fresh out of the soda shoppe, each of the new Sparkling Ice Caffeine flavors brings back the charm of classic fountain drinks with a modern twist,” said Lisa Holcomb, VP of Brand at Talking Rain Beverage Company. “With this new collection, consumers will enjoy a refreshing pick-me-up that they can feel great about. It’s a perfect way to start the day or add a little pep to the afternoon.”

The first of the Soda Shoppe line, Sparkling Ice Caffeine Cherry Cola, launched last fall through an exclusive preview at Casey’s convenience stores. The flavor has impressed consumers and taste-makers alike, even taking home a best new product award for its layered spice, surprising richness and soda counter nostalgia that feels like it was pulled straight from a chrome-trimmed fountain.

Most importantly, the Sparkling Ice Caffeine Soda Shoppe collection puts a fresh twist on traditional soda flavors that consumers already love, without the drag of caramel coloring, phosphoric acid or aspartame.

“Our Sparkling Ice Caffeine Soda Shoppe line offers a more refreshing, better-for-you alternative for anyone ready to move beyond traditional sodas and enjoy a blast from the past, no time machine required,” said Ken Sylvia, CEO of Talking Rain. “We expect this new line to draw in consumers across refreshment categories, from carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks and ready-to-drink coffee and teas.”

The Soda Shoppe collection joins the current Sparkling Ice Caffeine lineup, including Black Raspberry, Blue Raspberry, Cherry Vanilla, Citrus Twist, Strawberry Citrus, Tropical Punch and Watermelon Lemonade. To support transparency and make it easier for consumers to track their caffeine intake, Sparkling Ice Caffeine packaging also prominently displays the caffeine content on every can.

All three Soda Shoppe flavors are available now in 16 oz cans on Amazon, and consumers can catch the retro revival as it rolls out nationally at major retailers and convenience stores. For more information on Sparkling Ice Caffeine, visit https://www.sparklingice.com/products/caffeine/.

About Talking Rain® Beverage Company

Talking Rain, the makers of Sparkling Ice®, is a family-owned company based in Preston, Washington. Through nearly four decades of redefining the sparkling water category, Talking Rain has crafted a remarkable collection of full-flavored, better-for-you beverages, including the No. 1 sparkling water brand in the U.S., Sparkling Ice (also available in Caffeine and Energy), and Popwell, a cold-crafted prebiotic soda. Talking Rain drinks are enriched with vitamins and antioxidants and come in a delicious array of bold flavors. Talking Rain believes in sharing its success to support healthy communities, personal wellbeing, and greater inclusivity. We live life in full flavor and believe the world should, too.

For more information, please visit https://www.talkingrain.com.

Media Contact

Annie Alley

Firmani + Associates

206-466-2713

talkingrain@firmani.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23441430-4b71-4cb4-8031-d5ba3db43623

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb7a3ac5-e7a3-4c93-bd9b-19e189f8971f