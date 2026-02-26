Mortgage Rates Drop Below 6% for the First Time in 3.5 Years

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey ® (PMMS®), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 5.98%.

“For the first time in three and a half years, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped into the 5% range, falling even lower than last week's milestone,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “This rate, combined with the improving availability of homes for sale, is meaningful and will drive more potential buyers into the market for spring homebuying season.”

The 30-year FRM averaged 5.98% as of February 26, 2026, down from last week when it averaged 6.01%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.76%.

The 15-year FRM averaged 5.44%, up from last week when it averaged 5.35%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 5.94%.

