Weis Markets, Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE: WMK). The investigation focuses on Weis Markets’ executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

Background of the investigation

On February 26, 2026, Weis Markets filed a Form 8-K disclosing that certain previously issued financial statements, including audited financial statements for fiscal years 2022 through 2024 and interim financial statements in 2025, will be restated due to inaccurately recorded and overstated inventory. The Company also announced that it will delay the filing of its 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K while it completes the review and restatement process.

Following these disclosures, Weis Markets’ shares declined on February 26, 2026.

In light of these disclosures, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Weis Markets complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Weis Markets stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

Achievements

In 2024, Johnson Fistel was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. This recognition reflects the firm’s effectiveness in advocating for investors, having recovered approximately $90,725,000 for aggrieved clients in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel. This marks the eighth time the firm has been recognized as a top plaintiffs’ securities law firm in the United States, based on the total dollar value of final recoveries.

