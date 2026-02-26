Crypto News: Pepeto Presale Passes $7.33M as Bitcoin Rockets Past $68K and the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Emerges

Dubai, UAE, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Pepeto announced today that its presale has officially passed the $7.33 million mark. The crypto news arrives as Bitcoin surged over 5% to $68,000 and the total crypto market added $170 billion in a single session. With the market turning green and meme coins bouncing hard, crypto news analysts are calling Pepeto the best altcoin to buy now and the best crypto presale still available at this price.

Pepeto Presale Heats Up as Bitcoin Leads the Biggest Rally in Crypto News This Month

Bitcoin jumped from $63,000 to over $68,000 in less than 24 hours. As reported by CoinDesk, the move triggered a broad relief rally across every major token. Ethereum climbed 10%. Solana jumped 8%. Dogecoin rose 9%. The total crypto market cap pushed back toward $2.5 trillion. According to CoinDesk, Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded $616 million in back to back inflows with Fidelity and BlackRock leading. Crypto news hasn't been this bullish in weeks.

What caused the move? Over $323 million in short positions got wiped out. Bearish traders bet against Bitcoin and lost. As The Crypto Basic reported today, Bitcoin led the recovery with a 5% jump that pulled everything higher. The altcoin season indicator hit its highest level since January. This is how every cycle starts. Bitcoin stabilizes. Then it rips. Then the money flows into smaller coins. And the best altcoin to buy now is always the one still priced before the crowd arrives.

Pepeto Shows Why Meme Coins Explode After Every Bitcoin Rally in Crypto News History

Every Bitcoin rally in crypto news history triggered a meme coin explosion. In 2021, Bitcoin crossed $40,000 and Dogecoin went from $0.007 to $0.73. That's over 10,000%. SHIB launched at twelve zeros and hit $40 billion with no products. PEPE went from nothing to $7 billion in weeks. The pattern repeats every time. Bitcoin moves first. Confidence returns. Money pours into smaller coins. And the biggest winners are always the ones people bought before the pump. Not after.

Pepeto Upgrades All Three Trading Tools Making It the Best Crypto Presale Before Listing

Pepeto isn't just riding Bitcoin's wave. The team upgraded all three core products while crypto news focused elsewhere. PepetoSwap now runs faster routing in its working demo. The Pepeto Bridge expanded cross chain testing across multiple networks. The Pepeto Exchange refined its trading interface. All three are testable right now at the Pepeto official website.

Behind the products sits real credibility. A Pepe original cofounder backs the project. Dual security audits from SolidProof and Coinsult verify every contract. Zero percent buy and sell tax. Binance listing is approaching. The token price is $0.000000186. Six zeros. Still in presale. When people search for the best altcoin to buy now, they're looking for exactly this. A presale with working products, dual audits, and a confirmed listing at a price that still has six zeros.

Pepeto also offers 211% staking APY. Put in $7,000 and earn $14,770 a year just for holding. That's a nice bonus. But the real upside is the price itself. A $50 million market cap after listing turns every dollar into $100. A $200 million cap turns it into $400. Dogecoin reached $80 billion on memes alone. SHIB hit $40 billion with no tools. Pepeto has three working products and the best crypto presale price in all of crypto news right now.

Pepeto Presale Enters Its Final Stage and This Crypto News Won't Wait for You

Read this part carefully. Because a year from now, you'll either look back at this moment and smile, or you'll look back and wish you acted. Bitcoin just rallied. The market is green. Meme coin season is starting. And Pepeto sits at $0.000000186 with over $7.33 million raised and 70% of the presale already filled.

Once this presale ends, the price changes forever. There won't be another chance to buy at six zeros. The people who got rich on Dogecoin didn't buy at $18 billion. The people who got rich on SHIB didn't wait for crypto news to tell them it was safe. They bought when nobody was watching. They moved before the crowd. That's exactly where Pepeto is right now. Still early. Still quiet. Still available at a price that will look ridiculous in hindsight. Visit the Pepeto official website today. The best altcoin to buy now won't stay at this price much longer.

Click To Enter The Presale Before It Ends

About Pepeto

Pepeto is a meme coin building real trading tools for the meme economy. With PepetoSwap, a cross chain bridge, and a dedicated exchange, Pepeto combines culture with working technology. The presale is live at the Pepeto official website.



