Longevity Supplement Primeadine® GF Named 2026 NEXTY Award Finalist by New Hope Network

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Healthspan is excited to announce that Primeadine® GF, its gluten-free, whole-food spermidine supplement, has been named a finalist for the 2026 NEXTY Awards.

Nearly 1,000 products were nominated for the 2026 NEXTY Awards, and after rigorous evaluation by an expert panel, 164 finalists across 37 categories were selected.

Primeadine® GF is one of six finalists in the Supplements for the Body category.





Unlike synthetic alternatives, Primeadine® GF delivers spermidine sourced from whole-food ingredients and formulated to support the body’s natural cellular renewal process known as autophagy. The gluten-free formula features a blend of ingredients all sourced from Okinawa, Japan: a unique strain of chlorella that is naturally high in spermidine, along with nobiletin from “Shikuwasa” citrus lime peel and turmeric, to complement spermidine’s role in supporting cellular health, metabolic resilience, and healthy aging.

“To be named a NEXTY finalist among so many brands in the U.S. natural products market is truly an honor,” said Leslie Kenny, Founder and CEO of Oxford Healthspan. “With nearly 1,000 products submitted and only 164 finalists, being recognized in that field carries real weight. For a company rooted in Japanese longevity science and based in Oxford to be acknowledged at this level in the U.S. affirms that clean, food-derived innovation and rigorous science truly matter in today’s wellness market.”

Oxford Healthspan is the only non-Japanese member of the Japan Autophagy Consortium, which has established a new certification program for supplements that claim to activate autophagy. The Consortium’s senior adviser is 2016 Nobel Laureate Professor Yoshinori Ohsumi, recognized for his discoveries in autophagy.

All Primeadine® products are third-party tested for purity and potency, ISO 22000-certified, and developed in collaboration with leading longevity researchers in Japan and the UK.

Winners of the 2026 NEXTY Awards will be announced during Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, California.

About Oxford Healthspan

Oxford Healthspan is a women-led, science-backed longevity supplement company dedicated to helping people age on their own terms by delivering premium, whole-food longevity supplements grounded in rigorous global research and modern longevity science. With a mission to revolutionize healthy aging, Oxford Healthspan sources only the highest-quality ingredients from Japan to ensure purity, potency, and safety. Learn more at oxfordhealthspan.com and follow Oxford Healthspan on Instagram .

