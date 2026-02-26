Regulated information – inside information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 26 February 2026 – 6:30PM

Fagron completes strategic acquisition of Pharmavit Europe, strengthening its leadership in high‑growth nutraceutical ingredients across EMEA

Fagron, the leading global player in pharmaceutical compounding, announces that it has completed the acquisition of Pharmavit Europe, a leading European distributor of nutraceutical raw materials based in the Netherlands.

Pharmavit Europe supplies high-quality raw materials and semi-finished products to a diversified international compounding customer base, operating in one of the fastest-growing segments of healthcare. Driven by structural trends such as preventive healthcare, healthy ageing, and lifestyle‑focused nutrition, Pharmavit Europe has delivered very strong growth in recent years. The company has a long-standing track record in its commitment to maintaining best-in-class food safety and quality standards.

The acquisition is a strong strategic fit with Fagron’s Essentials activities and further reinforces the Group’s position in nutraceutical ingredients. In addition to providing increased scale, Pharmavit Europe brings complementary capabilities, including exposure to repackaging and own brands. This operating model closely aligns with Fagron’s approach and creates attractive opportunities for cross‑selling and portfolio expansion across Fagron’s global footprint.

The acquisition price of the transaction is approximately €68 million. Pharmavit Europe generates annual revenues of around €62 million and currently operates with an EBITDA margin below Fagron’s group average, offering clear potential for margin improvement as the business is integrated. Fagron expects to realize synergies over the next 18 to 24 months, supported by operational excellence initiatives, procurement benefits, and commercial collaboration within the Group.

Financial calendar

9 April 2026 Trading update first quarter 2026

11 May 2026 Annual General Meeting 2026

30 July 2026 Half year results 2026

8 October 2026 Trading update third quarter 2026

Results and trading updates are published at 7.00 AM CET.

About Fagron

Fagron is the leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients in more than 38 countries around the world.

The Belgian company Fagron NV is based in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol ‘FAGR’. Fagron’s operational activities are managed through the Dutch company Fagron BV with head office in Rotterdam.

