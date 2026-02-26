Fast Company Grill Returns to SXSW Featuring CEOs of Yahoo, Rivian, Roku, PepsiCo, and Founders of Ben & Jerry’s, Goodles, and More

Austin, TX, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Company, the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, will return to SXSW with its annual Fast Company Grill in Austin, Texas, from March 13–16, at Cedar Door Patio Bar & Grill (201 Brazos St.). Registration to attend the event is open now.

Across four days of onstage programming, a diverse array of speakers will unpack the timely topics shaping today’s high-growth brands alongside high-impact networking moments, delicious bites and beverages, meet-and-greets with editors, and live musical performances throughout from artists including Henao, American Idol’s Maurice the Music, The Voice’s Season 28 winner Aiden Ross, and more. On the evening of March 15, the Grill extends to an exclusive after‑party hosted at Tecovas—featuring complimentary cocktails, custom hat shaping, and live music from country singer Cory Cross. Registration is encouraged.



“The Fast Company Grill at SXSW is a space for leaders to swap stories, spark inspiration, and explore what’s next,” says Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “This year’s lineup is a testament to the people whose creativity and curiosity are fueling innovation right now, and we’re excited to pull back the curtain on how big ideas really come to life.”

Business experts and prominent visionaries who will lead the diverse array of programming include:

R. Ethan Braden, VP and CMO, Texas A&M University

Kim Chappell, chief brand officer, Bobbie

James Chester, founder and CEO, WVN

Ben Cohen, cofounder, Ben & Jerry’s

Elyse Cohen, chief impact officer, Rare Beauty; president, Rare Impact Fund

Katie Diasti, founder and CEO, Viv Period Care

Anu Joshi, national campaigns director, immigration, ACLU

Athina Kanioura, CEO, Latin America, and chief strategy and transformation officer, PepsiCo

Phoebe Gates, cofounder, Phia

Henao, Music Artist, GoDigital Music

Sophia Kianni, cofounder, Phia

Jim Lanzone, CEO, Yahoo

Logan Mulvey, CEO, GoDigital Music

Andy Pearson, VP of Creative, Liquid Death

Jack Perry, founder and CEO, Zeam

Robert Plenge, EVP and chief research officer, Bristol Myers Squibb

Maya Rogers, CEO, the Tetris Company

RJ Scaringe, founder and CEO, Rivian



John Stamos, actor, producer, author, and chief innovation officer, Zeam

Allison Sesso, president and CEO, Undue Medical Debt

Ryan Sullivan, chief marketing officer, GoodRx

Elizabeth Teran, chief parent officer, Owlet

Kim Vaccarella, founder and CEO, Bogg

Anthony Wood, founder, chairman, and CEO, Roku

Jen Zeszut, cofounder and CEO, Goodles



To view the full event schedule or to register to attend, visit https://events.fastcompany.com/grill_2026.

“The Grill is more than a stage—it’s a catalyst for connection and growth. By bringing together visionary founders, top executives, and creative leaders, we’re creating an environment where meaningful partnerships are formed, and big ideas move forward. We’re thrilled to collaborate with our partners to deliver an unforgettable experience at SXSW," says Fast Company chief revenue officer Cece Ryan.

Fast Company is proud to partner with leading brands that will power thought-provoking panels, immersive experiences, and a host of dynamic on-site activations throughout the weekend.

Texas A&M University returns as a sponsor this year with a Brands That Matter panel on Friday, March 13, kicking off a dynamic weekend that flows into the opening night party with a special musical guest, Josh Abbott. Throughout the weekend, Texas A&M will also host an expansive interactive activation showcasing breakthroughs in food, energy, and medicine that contribute to a brighter, safer world.

A standout moment of the Grill will be the In Good Company event on Monday, March 16, presented with Texas A&M University. The day will spotlight visionary innovators, brand leaders, and entrepreneurs shaping the future of responsible business. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Texas A&M will bring to life an interactive art experience at the Fareground Austin parking lot, neighboring the Grill. In partnership with Secret Walls, Texas A&M’s BUILD student organization will invite attendees to collaborate with a renowned muralist to complete a custom design inside the organization’s flagship mobile clinic. BUILD empowers Texas A&M students to design and deploy mobile medical clinics that expand access to care in underserved communities around the world. The Grill will conclude on a high note with a celebratory closing party featuring The Voice season 28 winner—and proud current TAMU student—Aiden Ross.

Adobe will sponsor the Sunday, March 15, happy hour, featuring a conversation with Stephanie Mencarelli, VP of Design at Adobe. The evening will end with a live performance by rising artist, Maurice the Music, featured on American Idol.

Bristol Myers Squibb will host a panel on Sunday, March 15, featuring Robert Plenge, executive vice president, chief research officer from Bristol Myers Squibb on what poker teaches us about drug discovery and navigating uncertainty to drive innovation and impact for patients globally.

Capital One Business will host a Saturday, March 14, panel, The Future of Travel: Where Immersion, Technology, and Storytelling Converge. That evening, they will also host a happy hour with musical guest Henao. On Sunday, March 15, Capital One Business will also sponsor a trivia contest with can’t-miss prizes for attendees.

IHG Hotels & Resorts will invite guests to enroll in its IHG Business Edge loyalty program on-site, with opportunities for attendees to earn IHG One Rewards Points — all designed to make your future travel a bit easier.

National Cryptocurrency Association returns for a second year to host a Sunday, March 15, panel on The Crypto Convergence: Building the Next Wave of Participation. NCA will also activate March 13-15 on the outdoor patio with a “Crypto Confessions” video and photo booth that invites attendees to step inside, pick a simple prompt, and talk honestly about crypto—what they’re excited by, unsure about, or still figuring out, with no judgment or jargon—walking away with a photo strip keepsake and a refreshing moment of honesty in the middle of the noise.

PwC will host a panel on Saturday, March 14, Tech in Sports: The Future of Performance and Fan Engagement, featuring Dallas Dolen, Tech, Media, and Telco Leader at PwC.

For more information on the Fast Company Grill, visit https://events.fastcompany.com/grill_2026.





About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

Press Credentials

Press credentials for this event are available to credentialed members of the media only. To request press credentials or for media requests, please contact Alyssa Carroll, head of communications for Fast Company and Inc., at press@mansueto.com.