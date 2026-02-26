CORRECTION - Global Mofy AI Limited (GMM.US)'s Mofy VFX Powers iQIYI Mist Theatre Crime Series Hit The Devil Between Us with Visual Effects Production

BEIJING, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Mofy AI Limited (the “Company” or “Global Mofy”) (Nasdaq: GMM), a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production and the development of 3D digital assets, today announced that its visual effects brand, Mofy VFX, provided visual effects (“VFX”) production services for the 16-episode crime drama series The Devil Between Us.

The series, adapted from Lei Mi’s novel Old Boy and directed by Teng Huatao, is produced by iQIYI, with co-producers Yuewen Pictures, New Classics Media and Inverse Mapping. It premiered exclusively on iQIYI’s Mist Theatre on February 23, 2026.

According to iQIYI’s launch performance report, the series achieved an in-platform popularity score exceeding 7,705 on its launch day, with total pre-release reservations reaching approximately 1.59 million. The show ranked Top 1 across multiple iQIYI charts, including Overall Rising Chart, Overall Anticipation Chart, TV Series Rising Chart, TV Series Anticipation Chart, and TV Crime Genre Chart, while also placing Top 3 on both the Overall Trending Search Chart and TV Series Trending Search Chart. In addition, it entered iQIYI’s New Releases Top 5 and Hot Broadcast Top 5. These early performance indicators reflect strong initial audience engagement and highlight the continued market appeal of Mist Theatre’s premium crime content.

As iQIYI’s flagship suspense and crime content label, Mist Theatre is widely recognized for its emphasis on realism, genre execution, and high production standards. The Devil Between Us continues this creative direction by exploring moral dilemmas and social realities within close-knit communities. Through a restrained and grounded narrative lens, the series portrays the cascading impact of crime on ordinary families, interpersonal relationships, and small-town ecosystems—extending beyond conventional crime storytelling toward deeper reflections on human choice and social dynamics. This creative approach places elevated demands on atmospheric consistency, narrative pacing, and overall visual quality.

In alignment with the series’ thematic focus and Mist Theatre’s premium production standards, Mofy VFX supported key visual objectives, including atmospheric enhancement, environmental realism, and narrative rhythm reinforcement. Given the project’s multi-character structure, diverse locations, and interwoven storylines, the team emphasized visual consistency and viewing continuity across complex sequences. Rather than prioritizing speed alone, Mofy VFX focused on delivering stable, controllable, and reusable production capabilities through standardized workflows and mature collaboration processes—providing reliable quality output while maintaining delivery discipline for large-scale projects.

Mrs. Wenjun Jiang, CTO of Global Mofy, commented: “The Devil Between Us is a crime drama that balances genre intensity with grounded social expression, placing high demands on visual atmosphere, narrative pacing, and emotional delivery. Mist Theatre’s premium positioning also requires strong consistency in style, image quality, and delivery stability. The successful completion of this project represents a meaningful milestone for our team’s professional execution, collaborative efficiency, and quality control systems. Looking ahead, we will continue to leverage our experience in complex productions and our stable cross-functional workflows to support creative teams with disciplined production methodologies and rigorous quality standards—delivering visually compelling content while providing reliable, scalable VFX support for future premium projects.”

About Global Mofy AI Limited

Global Mofy AI Limited (Nasdaq: GMM) is a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production, and the development of digital assets for the digital content industry. Utilizing its proprietary “Mofy Lab” technology platform, which consists of interactive 3D and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology, the Company creates high-definition virtual versions of a wide range of physical world objects in 3D ranging from characters, objects to scenes and more. The digital assets can be used in different applications, including movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, gaming, and more. Global Mofy Metaverse is one of the leading digital asset banks in China, which consists of more than 150,000 high-precision 3D digital assets. For more information, please visit www.globalmofy.ai or ir.globalmofy.cn.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs, and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Global Mofy AI Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

ir@mof-vfx.com