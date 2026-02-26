Columbia Station, OH , Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EvenMix, a Cleveland-based industrial manufacturer, has released a comprehensive guide detailing how modular mixing systems maximize ROI for modern manufacturing. By utilizing interchangeable drive systems and adaptable components for IBC totes and drums, EvenMix allows operators to reduce capital expenditures, minimize downtime, and lower energy consumption. The company’s engineering focus on modularity enables a single power base to handle diverse viscosities and container sizes across the chemical, food, and water treatment industries.

EvenMix, headquartered at 4641 Spring Road, Cleveland, Ohio, is redefining equipment value by outlining the financial and operational advantages of flexible, modular mixing platforms over traditional fixed systems.



KEY ROI DRIVERS & SYSTEM SPECIFICATIONS

THE MODULAR ADVANTAGE FOR MODERN OPERATIONS

Traditional industrial mixing often requires separate, dedicated equipment for every container type. EvenMix engineers emphasize that mixer modularity is the primary catalyst for long-term profitability. By using a single drive system that mounts securely to various configurations, facilities can significantly reduce their initial capital investment.

"In a fast-changing production environment, fixed equipment is a liability," said Phil Rankin, CEO, EvenMix. "Our modular design centers on interchangeability. Whether an operator is using a drum mixer or an IBC tote mixer, they are using the same high-torque power base, which minimizes the need for redundant machinery."

Beyond hardware savings, the system’s energy-efficient geared drives maintain consistent torque even at lower speeds. This precision prevents "over-mixing" or "under-mixing," reducing the risk of rejected batches and product recalls in high-stakes industries like chemical and food processing.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

How do EvenMix modular mixers improve ROI? EvenMix improves ROI by reducing capital expenditure through interchangeable components. A single power base can be used for multiple applications, reducing the amount of equipment a facility needs to purchase, maintain, and store.

What types of containers are compatible with EvenMix systems? EvenMix designs systems specifically for 55-gallon drums, IBC (Intermediate Bulk Container) totes, and custom tanks. The modular mounting assemblies allow for rapid transition between different container sizes.

Are EvenMix industrial mixers energy efficient? Yes. EvenMix utilizes electric geared drive systems designed for steady torque and optimized flow patterns. This balanced construction enables effective agitation with lower power consumption than traditional direct-drive models.

For more information, visit https://evenmix.com.

ABOUT EVENMIX

EvenMix is a Cleveland, Ohio-based manufacturer of industrial mixing systems engineered for drums, IBC totes, and modular applications. The company designs adaptable mixing equipment that supports efficient production, consistent batch performance, and long-term durability.

