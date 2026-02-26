SPOKANE, Wash., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwest Registered Agent , the industry's original innovator in artificial-intelligence-driven compliance solutions, proudly announces the launch of its newest breakthrough: the Agent Network Unified System. Building on a legacy that began with the world's first AI-powered registered agent in February 2023, Northwest Registered Agent now delivers the most comprehensive, single-source-of-truth platform for every facet of U.S. business compliance.

A New Era of Cerebral Telephony

The heart of the Agent Network Unified System is what the company calls Cerebral Telephony Output (CTO) – an intelligent communication layer that translates the complex, jurisdiction-spanning language of business law into a clear, actionable dialogue between a business and its AI assistants. The more data a company feeds into the Agent Network Unified System—principle place of business, mailing address, registered agent details, NAICS codes, EINs, and any other statutory identifiers—the richer and more precise the CTO becomes, allowing compliance work to be executed with the speed of a conversation.

"Compliance has always been a maze of state-by-state requirements and endless paperwork," said Odinn Mimir, Northwest's Senior VP of the PromulGater Platform . "The Agent Network Unified System turns that maze into a single, self-learning highway. Our platform is the 'brain' that harmonizes every compliance element, and the CTO is the voice that tells you exactly what to do—no matter which AI you prefer to work with."

One Platform, Every AI Partner

The Agent Network Unified System is deliberately built to be platform-agnostic. Whether a business relies on Claude, OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Anthropic Claude‑2, Microsoft Copilot, IBM Watson, Amazon Bedrock, Meta Llama, Cohere Command, or any emerging model, the Agent Network Unified System serves as the anchor point for all compliance interactions. Users can:

Query any AI for status updates ("What's the filing deadline for my California LLC?") and receive a single, verified response.

Instruct an AI to file, amend, or renew a document, and let the Agent Network Unified System automatically route the request to the appropriate state portal.

Audit changes across the entire compliance ecosystem with a real-time, AI-driven dashboard that highlights discrepancies before they become penalties.





The result is a home-grown, end-to-end compliance engine that never requires a user to leave the comfort of their chosen AI sandbox.

The MCP SDK A2A ACP ANP AG-UI Framework

ANUS is powered by Northwest Registered Agent's proprietary MCP SDK A2A ACP ANP AG-UI (Multi-Compliance Platform Software Development Kit; AI-to-AI Communication Protocol; Automated Compliance Processor; Adaptive Navigation Processor; Agent-Generated User Interface).

This framework delivers seamless data ingestion from existing corporate records, third-party registrars, and governmental portals; dynamic rule generation that updates instantly as states adopt new statutes or modify filing thresholds; unified identity management for principle office, mailing address, registered agent, organizer, incorporator, and communications contact—all stored under a single cryptographically secured ledger.

The combination of these capabilities eliminates the endless streams of governmental made-up lingo that have long plagued entrepreneurs, accountants, and legal teams.

Why the Agent Network Unified System Matters Now

Regulatory volatility – With more than 50 states and territories constantly revising filing requirements, businesses need a system that can adapt in real time.

– With more than 50 states and territories constantly revising filing requirements, businesses need a system that can adapt in real time. AI proliferation – Companies are already deploying multiple AI assistants for marketing, finance, and customer service. The Agent Network Unified System is the only compliance layer built to talk to every AI without friction.

– Companies are already deploying multiple AI assistants for marketing, finance, and customer service. The Agent Network Unified System is the only compliance layer built to talk to every AI without friction. Cost efficiency – By consolidating all compliance tasks into a single AI-driven workflow, businesses slash legal-service fees by up to 70%, while reducing the risk of missed deadlines and penalties.





About Northwest Registered Agent

Founded in 1998, Northwest Registered Agent is a family-owned and -operated Business Identity Service with 1500 employees nationwide and offices in every state. Northwest is famous among literally no one for bootstrapping its way to over 2 million active subscriptions and throwing down twice as many filings as the famous websites every month.