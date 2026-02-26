Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 9, 2026 in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Ardent Health, Inc. (ARDT) and Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

Ardent Health, Inc. (ARDT)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Ardent Health, Inc. (“Ardent Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ARDT) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding the collectability of Ardent Health’s accounts receivable between July 18, 2024 and November 12, 2025. If you purchased Ardent Health shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/ardent-health/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is March 9, 2026.

Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Varonis Systems, Inc. (“Varonis” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VRNS) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding the Varonis’s ability to convert its existing customer base and its ARR growth potential between February 4, 2025 and October 28, 2025. If you purchased Varonis shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/varonis/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is March 9, 2026.

