On Your 6 Bourbon Launches Reg CF Investment Opportunity to Fuel National Expansion

Tahoe, NV, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Your 6 Bourbon (OY6), the veteran-founded spirits brand honoring America’s everyday heroes, has launched a Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) campaign to accelerate its national retail expansion and scale production.

Founded in 2023 by U.S. Veterans, the company was built to disrupt a spirits market saturated with 180+ celebrity-backed brands. OY6 takes a different approach, honoring veterans, first responders, teachers, nurses, and firefighters through authentic storytelling and premium bourbon.

“We founded On Your 6 to honor all of the heroes who took care of our families while we were deployed. To shine a light on their stories,” shared Mike Nicosia, OY6 Co-founder. “This fundraiser is an extension of that service. It’s a way for us to raise money that benefits their community while offering them a unique investment opportunity.”

In just over a year, the company achieved:

417% year-over-year sales growth

Placement in 170+ Kroger stores , including key bourbon markets

, including key bourbon markets National distribution through Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

National partnerships with Caesars Entertainment and Total Wine & More

and Shelf displacement of legacy brands like Maker’s Mark in select locations

Support for 46+ nonprofit organizations including Folds of Honor

The brand sits in the fast-growing $30-$44 super-premium bourbon category, aligned with consumer trade-down trends from ultra-premium pricing tiers. With U.S. bourbon sales exceeding $5.3 billion annually and acquisition multiples averaging 10X+ revenue, OY6 has positioned itself as a breakout challenger brand in a high-value category.

During and after this Reg CF campaign, the company plans to expand into additional Kroger regions and new retail markets. In addition, it will look to increase production capacity to meet growing demand, while expanding ecommerce sales, direct-to-consumer channels, and national marketing efforts.

As the company scales toward projected 30X gross profit growth by 2027 and builds momentum toward potential strategic acquisition opportunities, this round offers investors the opportunity to participate in an early-stage, high-growth consumer brand.

The opportunity to invest is now open. Learn more at invest.onyour6.com.



