Jintara Rehab Launches EMDRIA-Certified Trauma Therapy in Thailand’s Residential Addiction Programs

San Phak Wan, Hang Dong District Chiang Mai , Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jintara Rehab is now Thailand’s only residential addiction treatment centre offering EMDRIA-certified EMDR therapy within a fully licensed inpatient setting, combining medical oversight with intensive trauma-focused recovery. Central to this distinction is Treatment Manager Denise O’Leary’s certification from the EMDR International Association, establishing a clinical credential no other rehabilitation provider in the nation currently holds.



Jintara Rehab

EMDRIA certification represents the highest tier of formal recognition in Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing practice. Clinicians must complete advanced supervised training, demonstrate documented clinical competency in complex trauma processing, and maintain ongoing continuing education requirements verified directly through the EMDR International Association. This designation ensures clients receive EMDR delivered under internationally recognised, evidence-based protocols rather than abbreviated or non-standard training models.

This distinction reflects a deliberate clinical philosophy. Jintara Rehab operates on the principle that addiction is frequently rooted in unresolved trauma rather than existing as an isolated condition. Founder and CEO Darren Lockie emphasised that sustainable recovery requires directly confronting the psychological drivers underlying substance use.

“Most people who come to us for addiction are also carrying unresolved trauma, whether they recognise it or not,” said Lockie. “Treating the substance use without addressing what sits underneath it leads to relapse. Our EMDR programme gives people a genuine opportunity to process those deeper issues in a safe, medically supervised residential setting.”

Unlike traditional outpatient EMDR delivered once per week, Jintara Rehab embeds trauma processing within a clinically structured residential framework. Clients undergo a 30-day stabilisation phase designed to build emotional regulation capacity, strengthen coping mechanisms, and restore nervous system stability before intensive EMDR begins.

Once clinical thresholds are met, clients engage in 90-minute EMDR sessions three to four times per week. This increased frequency accelerates trauma resolution while maintaining continuous medical supervision and therapeutic control.

The facility maintains a maximum of 10 adult clients, reinforcing its small-capacity, clinically intensive structure supported by a multidisciplinary team of more than 30 staff providing 24/7 awake nursing, on-site medical detox, and coordinated therapeutic care. Jintara Rehab operates under full licensure from Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health as a subsidiary of Lanna Health Care Company Limited, combining medical oversight with regulated holistic programming that includes therapeutic Thai massage, yoga, meditation, art therapy, reiki, fitness coaching, nutrition planning, and guided time along the Mae Ping River, all delivered within a consent-based framework prioritising psychological safety. Founded in 2022, the centre reflects Darren Lockie’s 18 years of rehabilitation leadership in Thailand, following senior executive roles at Microsoft Corporation, including Marketing Director and Managing Director of Microsoft Philippines, with that experience shaping its governance, admissions oversight, and decision to maintain limited capacity to protect clinical depth.

By integrating EMDRIA-certified trauma therapy within medically supervised residential addiction treatment, Jintara Rehab confronts both substance dependency and its underlying psychological drivers at their source. The programme accepts adults aged 18 and over, offering stays beginning at 30 days, with admissions personally overseen to uphold clinical integrity, safety, and therapeutic precision.

To learn more about Jintara Rehab and its EMDRIA-certified trauma therapy programme, visit https://jintararehab.com.

About Jintara Rehab

Jintara Rehab is a privately operated residential addiction treatment centre located in Chiang Mai, Thailand. The organisation delivers clinically structured, non-12-step treatment within a regulated medical environment designed for safety, discretion, and therapeutic precision. Operating with intentionally limited capacity, the centre prioritises individualised care pathways, trauma-informed methodologies, and direct leadership involvement throughout admission and treatment. Jintara Rehab serves adults seeking comprehensive recovery supported by medical oversight, psychological depth, and operational accountability.

###

Media Contact

Jintara Rehab

Address: 76 Moo 5 Pa Dat, Sanphakwan, San Phak Wan, Hang Dong District

Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

Phone: +66 094 0954 142

Website: https://jintararehab.com/

Attachment