Evolved Travelers Group Announces Research-Informed Ghana Cultural Immersion Experience for Adults 50+

Phoenix, AZ, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolved Travelers Group has announced a December 2026 cultural immersion experience in Ghana designed specifically for singles and couples aged 50 and over. The initiative introduces a research-informed approach to international travel, integrating structured education, heritage exploration, and community-centered engagement.

Dr. Tijuani Phelps Jackson, founder of Evolved Travelers Group

Unlike traditional group tourism, the Ghana experience was developed from academic research examining the long-term impact of travel exposure on identity formation, confidence, and life trajectory. The program framework is informed by doctoral research that studied how early global exposure influenced measurable life outcomes among participants across the United States.

Survey findings from that research indicated that 98% of respondents reported measurable life advancement compared to previous generations, including higher career satisfaction, increased income potential, expanded confidence, and broader global perspective — outcomes tied directly to intentional travel experiences.



The December 2026 Ghana program is designed as both a luxury cultural journey and a structured transformational experience. Participants will engage in:



Curated heritage exploration

Guided historical education

Structured cultural immersion activities

Reflective group dialogue sessions

Premium accommodations prioritizing comfort, safety, and community



The program welcomes:



Singles aged 50 and older

Married couples

Recently retired professionals

Adults entering a new life chapter

Rather than positioning travel as tourism alone, Evolved Travelers Group frames the experience as intentional growth — an opportunity to reconnect with purpose, rediscover identity, and build meaningful global relationships alongside like-minded peers.

Ghana was selected for its historical depth, cultural richness, and global significance as a destination for heritage exploration and cross-cultural engagement. The December 2026 experience serves as the flagship launch of a broader global engagement strategy, with additional destinations planned in the future.

For more information or to join the interest list, visit:

www.tijuaniphelpsjackson.com/evolved-travelers

About Evolved Travelers Group

Evolved Travelers Group is a research-informed travel initiative based in Phoenix, Arizona, designed to create intentional global experiences for adults entering a new season of life. The organization integrates cultural immersion, structured education, and community-centered dialogue to foster expanded perspective and personal development.

Dr. Tijuani Phelps Jackson leads the research-informed Ghana cultural immersion initiative launching December 2026.

Press Inquiries

Evolved Travelers Group

Email: support@tijuaniphelpsjackson.com

Location: Phoenix, Arizona