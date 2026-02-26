Seven Years Strong: Ethan Allen’s Mexico Plant Honored Again for Socially and Environmentally Responsible Practices

DANBURY, Conn., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen’s upholstery manufacturing plant in Silao, Guanajuato, Mexico, has once again been recognized as “Empresa Socialmente Responsible” (Environmentally and Socially Responsible), marking seven consecutive years of acknowledgment by the Mexican Center for Corporate Philanthropy and the Alliance for Corporate Social Responsibility.

“Ethan Allen’s commitment to social responsibility and sustainability is exemplified by the efforts of our Silao upholstery team, and we are pleased that they’ve been recognized once again,” stated Farooq Kathwari, Ethan Allen Chairman, President and CEO. “Their commitment to quality and exceptional service safeguards Ethan Allen’s 94-year legacy of exceptional craftsmanship.”

Beyond its role in producing hand-tailored upholstery and supplying cut-and-sewn materials, the Silao plant maintains a strong focus on employee well‑being. Associates receive transportation to and from work, healthy meals, and access to a clinic where doctors and nurses provide medical care, vaccinations, and over‑the‑counter medications.

Both the Mexican Center for Corporate Philanthropy and the Alliance for Corporate Social Responsibility work to highlight how corporate social responsibility generates both social benefits and strategic advantages for organizations. “Our Silao team is a cornerstone of Ethan Allen’s commitment to North American manufacturing,” Mr. Kathwari noted, “and I congratulate them on this extraordinary achievement.”

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN

Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETD), named America's #1 Premium Furniture Retailer by Newsweek for three consecutive years, is a leading interior design destination combining state-of-the-art technology with personal service. Ethan Allen design centers, which represent a mix of Company-operated and independent licensee locations, offer complimentary interior design service and sell a full range of home furnishings, including custom furniture and artisan-crafted accents for every room in the home. Vertically integrated from product design through logistics, the Company manufactures most of its custom-crafted products in its North American manufacturing facilities and has been recognized for product quality and craftsmanship since 1932. Learn more at www.ethanallen.com and follow Ethan Allen on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

