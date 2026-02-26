EDF: EDF announces the success of its senior green multi tranche bond issue for a nominal amount of 2.75 billion euros

EDF announces the success of its senior green multi tranche bond issue for a nominal amount of 2.75 billion euros

On 26 February 2026: EDF (BBB+ stable S&P / Baa1 stable Moody’s / BBB+ stable Fitch) successfully priced a senior green bond issuance in 4 tranches for a nominal amount of €2.75 billion (the “Bonds”):

€500 million Bonds, with a 2-year maturity and a Euribor 3M + 0.33% floating coupon;

€750 million Bonds, with a 5-year maturity and a 3.0% fixed coupon;

€1 billion Bonds, with a 12-year maturity and a 4.0% fixed coupon

€500 million Bonds, with a 20-year maturity and a 4.5% fixed coupon.

An amount equal to the net proceeds of the Bonds will be used to finance and/or refinance the following investments corresponding to the categories of eligible projects defined in EDF's Green Financing Framework (1):

The 2-year and the 5-year maturity tranches in relation to the lifetime extension of the existing French nuclear reactors,

The 12-year and 20-year maturity tranches to Hinkley Point C project, a pair of EPR nuclear reactors in construction in the United Kingdom.

With book reaching €11 billion, the issue attracted considerable interest from investors and was oversubscribed more than 4 times. It enables EDF to finance its strategy and objective to contribute to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Settlement and delivery will take place on 4 March 2026, the date on which the Bonds are expected to be admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

The expected rating for the Bonds is BBB+ / Baa1 / BBB+ (S&P / Moody's / Fitch).

EDF is an active issuer of debt and other types of securities. EDF regularly assesses its financing requirements and monitors national and international financial markets for opportunities to conduct additional issuances of senior debt, hybrids and/or other types of securities.

This press release, of a purely informative nature, is not and cannot in any way be construed as an offering to sell any securities, or as a solicitation of any offer to buy securities, in any jurisdiction, including the United States, Japan, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom. The securities mentioned in this press release have not been and will not be registered pursuant to the US Securities Act of 1933, as modified. They cannot be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. No public offer of these securities has been or will be made in the United States or elsewhere.

About EDF

The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with an output of 515TWh 95% decarbonised and a carbon intensity of 26.5gCO 2 /kWh in 2025, a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 41 million customers(1) and generated consolidated sales of €113.3 billion in 2025.

(1) The customer portfolio consists of electricity, gas and recurring service contracts

(1) The Green Financing Framework and the Second Party Opinion are available on the EDF website in the Sustainable Finance section.

Attachment