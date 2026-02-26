Niman Ranch Launches Domestic Regenerative Organic Beef Program, Setting New Standard with USDA-Graded Choice and Prime Quality

Westminster, Colo., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niman Ranch, the pioneer in humane and sustainable meat, today announced the launch of its Regenerative Organic Certified® (ROC™) beef program sourced entirely from U.S. family ranches and brought to market at meaningful scale. The program debuts with a network of ranchers covering 105,000 U.S. acres and a roadmap to reach 250,000 acres by 2028.

Re-Shoring the Gold Standard

With the U.S. cattle herd at a 75-year low, the domestic supply chain is under unprecedented pressure—just as demand for organic, grass-fed beef reaches an all-time high. Today, more than 95% of organic beef is imported to fill the gap. Niman Ranch is actively re-shoring this supply by investing in a robust domestic option that rewards U.S. family ranchers for their stewardship while delivering the premium eating experience consumers demand.

“By achieving ROC™ status at scale, we are providing a transparent, domestic organic solution that not only heals the soil while supporting American ranching families but offers the quality and consistency of product that the Niman Ranch beef program stands for,” said John Tarpoff II, Vice President of Beef at Niman Ranch.

Rigorous Third-Party Validation

Regenerative Organic Certification® is considered the gold standard, verifying soil health, animal welfare and social fairness in a single third-party program.

“We are incredibly proud to welcome Niman Ranch’s new beef program into the Regenerative Organic Certified® family,” shared Christopher Gergen, CEO of the Regenerative Organic Alliance. “Niman Ranch’s commitment to 100% U.S. domestic ROC™ beef represents a vital investment in the future of American ranching and the health our land and communities.”

Investing in American Farmers and Ranchers

Niman Ranch’s ROC™ Beef program provides more than just a certification; it offers a secure, premium market for American ranchers dedicated to regenerative organic stewardship. For decades, Niman Ranch has served as a dependable partner for family farmers and ranchers, providing the economic stability and support necessary for rural agricultural communities to thrive.

A Culinary-First Approach

While many grass-fed programs are lean or inconsistent, Niman Ranch’s ROC™ beef is a culinary-first program, bridging the gap between regenerative stewardship and steakhouse-quality marbling through:

Elite Angus Genetics: Selected for superior marbling and rich flavor.

100% Grass-Fed & Finished: Pasture-raised for life.

Regenerative Management: High-frequency rotational grazing on diverse, organic forages for deeper flavor.

The result: USDA-graded choice and prime beef with the tenderness and consistency expected from Niman Ranch, validated by the gold standard of ROC™.

Available this Spring; Sampling at Expo West

Niman Ranch’s ROC™ beef will be available starting this April as retail-ready ground beef and a sub-primal program for the fresh meat case and food service applications. Later this year, the program will expand to a full case-ready set.

The Niman Ranch team will be at booth #N1316 at Expo West to sample the new ROC™ beef and share more information.

Reactions to Niman Ranch’s Domestic ROC™ Beef Debut

“Consumer demand for organic animal protein is exploding, and we don’t see that trend slowing down in 2026 or beyond. It is perfect timing to have Niman Ranch expand into regenerative organic beef. We applaud their effort to convert more US ranchland to organic. We believe Niman Ranch can serve as a catalyst for others to make organic a priority for their farms and businesses.” – Matthew Dillon, Co-CEO of the Organic Trade Association

“Antibiotic-free, hormone-free, organic beef is the way of the future. Our goal is to raise the best-tasting, highest-marbling grass-fed beef on the planet.” – Jordan Skinner, fourth-generation Nebraska rancher raising Niman Ranch ROC™ cattle.

"As Chair of the Regenerative Organic Alliance’s Animal Welfare Standards Committee since 2020, I am thrilled to celebrate Niman Ranch’s new Regenerative Organic Certified® beef program, the first of meaningful scale partnering with domestic ranchers. This is a significant step forward for the regenerative agriculture movement, reflecting Niman Ranch's sustained commitment to high welfare, truly regenerative farming in the United States." – Dr. Hillary Dalton, Compassion in World Farming

About Niman Ranch

Niman Ranch is a network of more than 600 independent family farmers and ranchers who raise pork, beef and lamb traditionally, humanely and sustainably to deliver the Finest-Tasting Meat in the World®. The protein of choice for America’s most celebrated chefs, Niman Ranch is also the premier option for discerning home cooks looking for meats Raised with Care®, with no crates, antibiotics or added hormones – ever.

