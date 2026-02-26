TYSONS, Va., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Global Systems (DGS) announced that its patent portfolio was independently valued at approximately $18 billion as of November 15, 2025. Since that time, the company has continued adding new patent issuances and filings, further strengthening the depth and strategic value of its intellectual property.

DGS reported strong patent momentum, including 31 Notices of Allowance received in February and continued growth across issued, allowed, and pending patents. DGS’s portfolio now stands at 571 U.S. issued or allowed patents, 144 U.S. pending applications, and 10 foreign patents, totaling 725 assets (up from 650 as of December 31, 2025), positioning the company as the global leader in AI-driven spectrum management and RF data intelligence intellectual property. With priority dates before 2014, pre-dating the commercial 5G/AI era, anyone using modern AI-driven spectrum management techniques — whether in a private 5G network, a CBRS deployment, a military EW system, or an AI-driven RAN — is operating in the shadow of DGS's foundational claims. These cannot be designed around because they predate the designs.

“DGS’s patent portfolio is expanding both in depth and breadth at an unprecedented pace,” said JiNan Glasgow George, founder of Neo IP. “The steady stream of allowances validates the novelty of their AI-driven inventions and highlights the strategic importance of autonomous RF awareness, data fusion, and intelligent optimization technologies.”

“Speed of innovation matters as much as innovation itself,” said Fernando Murias, Chairman and CEO of DGS. “The combination of rapid issuance, expanding AI coverage, and cross-vertical applicability is a rare driver of enterprise value and positions DGS as one of the most strategically important IP platforms in the wireless and intelligent infrastructure ecosystem.”

The company also confirmed that previously reported acquisition discussions with Casa del Fuego have been terminated after the counterparty was unable to provide adequate proof of funds. DGS stated that it remains engaged in discussions with other potential strategic buyers but provided no additional details.

Separately, DGS recently completed a $25 million capital raise based on a $12 billion enterprise value and a $9.6 billion pre-money valuation, reflecting a minority interest discount and continued investor confidence in the company’s long-term growth trajectory.

DGS expects continued patent acceleration throughout 2026 as research initiatives in AI agents, quantum optimization, and large-scale sensor fusion mature and move toward issuance.

Digital Global Systems (DGS), headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, is a pioneer in AI-driven RF Awareness, spectrum optimization, and multi-sensor data fusion. With more than 725 issued, allowed, and pending patents, DGS enables governments, operators, enterprises, and emerging markets to optimize spectrum use, strengthen security, and unlock intelligent infrastructure capabilities across communications and beyond.

