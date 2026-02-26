Toll Brothers at Everly New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Spartanburg, South Carolina

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its latest luxury home community, Toll Brothers at Everly, is coming soon to Spartanburg, South Carolina. Nestled within a master-planned neighborhood directly across from Carolina Country Club, this community will showcase modern home designs, exceptional personalization options, and unparalleled amenities. Site work is underway at 7177 Myrtle Burl Way in Spartanburg, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in summer 2026.





Situated in an idyllic location, Toll Brothers at Everly will feature luxury homes on large home sites priced from the low $700,000s. The home designs will include versatile floor plans with first- or second-floor primary bedroom suites, covered patios, and open-concept living spaces. The community’s breathtaking 12-acre lake and three resort-style clubhouses, complete with a fitness center and pool, will offer residents a vibrant and active lifestyle.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





"Toll Brothers at Everly will deliver an unparalleled living experience with its luxurious home designs on large home sites within a picturesque setting in Spartanburg," said Jason Simpson, Group President of Toll Brothers in South Carolina. "This community is thoughtfully designed to provide our residents with the perfect balance of luxury and convenience."

Homeowners living in Toll Brothers at Everly will enjoy proximity to top-rated golf courses, local shopping, and highly ranked schools in Spartanburg County School District No. 6. Everyday conveniences and the excitement of downtown Spartanburg are just minutes away, making this community an ideal destination for luxury living.





For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Toll Brothers at Everly, call (866) 232-1719 or visit TollBrothers.com/SC.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7114915d-1253-4e65-9854-788750d0bbc0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6701153-1ad6-4f85-aeca-0e217bf91fe8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a6d5491-2423-4e8f-af31-f3f867ff0757

