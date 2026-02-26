New Crypto : Pepeto Presale Passes $7.33M as Whales Crash XRP and Bitcoin to Accumulate Before the Next Rally

Dubai, UAE, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto announced today that its presale has surpassed $7.33 million as crypto news reveals what most investors are never told. The crashes in Bitcoin and XRP this month were not accidents. They were engineered. On chain data proves it. While retail sold in fear, whale wallets bought billions. The price drops that destroyed portfolios were designed to transfer wealth from the many to the few. If you're reading this, you're already ahead. Because what follows separates those who lose money in crypto from those who build it.

Pepeto Presale Grows While Whales Manipulate XRP and Bitcoin in Plain Sight

Bitcoin dropped from $90,000 to $60,000. Over $2 billion in leveraged positions were liquidated. XRP crashed 30% from $2.05 to $1.11. The Fear and Greed Index hit 10. Retail sold everything. But here's what the headlines didn't tell you.

As Bloomberg reported, whale wallets accumulated 53,000 Bitcoin in one week. That's $3.6 billion deployed while you were being told to sell. Entities holding 1,000 Bitcoin or more rose from 1,207 to 1,303 since October. These wallets don't panic. They cause the panic. Then they buy what everyone else drops.

XRP was hit even harder. As CoinCentral reported, software engineer Vincent Van Code stated that Bitcoin whales pulled capital from XRP in a coordinated effort to suppress its price. His words: 'This is all orchestrated pure manipulation.' XRP lost $18 billion in market cap in one day. The whales who dumped it were already repositioning into presales.

Pepeto Staking Delivers $200,000 Returns That No Traditional Asset Can Match

Here's what smart money understands. After every crash, the recovery creates more wealth than the crash destroyed. But the biggest gains don't come from buying Bitcoin at $60,000. They come from presales that launch into the recovery.

Put $200,000 into Pepeto staking at 211% APY. That earns $422,000 in one year. $35,166 every month. $1,156 every single day. Just for holding. A $200,000 rental property returns $8,000 to $16,000 a year. Gold returns $14,000. The S&P 500 returns $20,000. A savings account pays $9,000.

Pepeto pays $422,000 on that same $200,000. That's 21 times the stock market. No real estate deal pays $1,156 a day. No bond. No dividend stock. No other staking pool comes close. And staking is just the holding bonus.

Pepeto Has What XRP and Bitcoin Whales Look for Before They Enter a Presale

The token price is $0.000000186. Six zeros. PepetoSwap offers faster routing. The Pepeto Bridge connects blockchains. The Pepeto Exchange has a refined interface. All three approach launch at the Pepeto official website. A Pepe original cofounder backs the project. SolidProof and Coinsult verified every contract. Zero percent buy and sell tax. Binance listing is approaching. As CoinDesk reported, Bitcoin snapped back to $69,000. The recovery is underway. SHIB reached $40 billion with zero tools. Dogecoin hit $80 billion on memes alone. Pepeto has three working products and six zeros.

A $50 million cap turns every dollar into $100. A $500 million cap turns it into $1,000. A 10x is conservative. A 20x is realistic. And a 100x is very possible when Pepeto's fundamentals beat coins that reached billions with nothing. Whales don't guess. They calculate.

Pepeto Presale Won't Stay Open and the Whales Already Know What Comes Next

Most people in crypto lose money because they react to what already happened. They sell after the crash and buy after the rally. That's by design. The system moves wealth from those who follow emotions to those who follow data. You've just seen the data. The crashes were manufactured. The whales bought the bottom. And Pepeto at $0.000000186 with $7.33 million raised and 70% filled is where the next wealth transfer begins.

Staking pays $1,156 a day on $200,000. The listing hasn't happened. Binance hasn't been priced in. Tools are built. Audits are done. And the price is still at six zeros. That gap between what exists and what the market has priced in is where generational returns live.

Once this presale closes, $0.000000186 is gone permanently. You're in the same position as those who found SHIB at twelve zeros or Dogecoin at fractions of a penny. The difference is you have more information. More tools. More audits. Same six zeros. The whales are already inside. Visit the Pepeto official website now. The smart money doesn't wait for crypto news to confirm what the data already shows.

About Pepeto

Pepeto is a meme coin building real trading tools for the meme economy. With PepetoSwap, a cross chain bridge, and a dedicated exchange, Pepeto combines culture with technology. The presale is live at the Pepeto official website.







