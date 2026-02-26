Fourteen Morgan & Morgan Attorneys Recognized by Lawdragon as Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morgan & Morgan, America’s largest injury law firm, announced today that legal media company Lawdragon has named 14 of the firm’s injury lawyers to its esteemed 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers guide for 2026. Morgan & Morgan lawyers from across the country and its practice areas landed this prestigious recognition.

“The breadth of our attorneys named to this list – from eight different states and eight different practice groups – reflect our simple mission to be there for people when they need us most,” said Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan. “I’m incredibly proud of our national reach. No matter the case or the location, we have the talent and resources to fight for every client that walks through our doors.”

The following Morgan & Morgan attorneys were named Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers:

William Artigliere (Medical Malpractice; Irvine, CA)

Clancy Boylan (Personal Injury; Pittsburgh, PA)

Emily Jeffcott (Mass Torts; Pensacola, FL)

Kelli Lester (Personal Injury; Nashville, TN)

Keith Mitnik (Personal Injury, Medical Malpractice, Product Liability; Orlando, FL)

Hannah Molitoris (Personal Injury; Philadelphia, PA)

John Morgan (Personal Injury; Orlando, FL)

Paul Pennock (Mass Torts; New York, NY)

Frank Petosa (Environmental and Toxics; Plantation, FL)

Rene Rocha (Environmental and Toxics, Mass Torts; New Orleans, LA)

Evan Rosenberg (Personal Injury; Atlanta, GA)

Rocky Wilkins (Personal Injury; Jackson, MS)

Benjamin Wilson (Fires and Explosions; Jackson, MS)

John Yanchunis (Class Action, Cybersecurity and Privacy; Tampa, FL)

The Morgan & Morgan injury lawyers named Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers are on the forefront of cases that continue to reshape the lives of their clients and hold defendants accountable for their negligence. John Yanchunis won a $425.7 million verdict in 2025 against Google over the tech giant’s improper data collection. Emily Jeffcott continues to litigate against social media companies, alleging their algorithms intentionally target and addict children and impact their health. Rene Rocha remains on the cutting edge of ultra-processed foods litigation, which aims to hold food companies accountable for the allegedly intentional addictive design of their products. Injury lawyers Keith Mitnik and Evan Rosenberg continue to win impactful verdicts for their personal injury clients, including a $13,275,000 recovery in 2025 for a Georgia girl who was riding her bike when a tow truck ran into her and caused severe injuries.

The Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers, which is in its eighth year of publication, recognizes “lawyers who will fight for you when life delivers its harshest blows.” Their selection process includes extensive research into emerging practice areas and reports of jury verdicts and settlements. Attorneys’ experience levels, leadership, and the regard in which they are held by their peers is also considered.

About Morgan & Morgan

As America’s largest injury law firm, with lawyers licensed in all 50 states, Morgan & Morgan has recovered more than $30 billion for over 700,000 clients. Throughout the United States, our attorneys fulfill our “For The People” commitment in over 50 practice areas, including national mass torts and class actions, labor and employment, product liability and dangerous drugs, among many others. Hundreds of law firms throughout the U.S. refer thousands of cases through our Morgan Connection platform. Our firm has taken on some of the biggest corporations across the globe, including BP, Facebook, Google, Monsanto, and Eli Lilly, and recovered billions in complex national litigation, including $1.8 billion in the Porter Ranch Gas Leak case in California. Learn more at www.forthepeople.com.