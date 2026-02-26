RARE Investor Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Encourages RARE Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

Did you buy RARE common stock between August 3, 2023, and December 26, 2025?

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (Ultragenyx) (NASDAQ: RARE) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Ultragenyx common stock between August 3, 2023, and December 26, 2025, inclusive. The lawsuit is filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California and is captioned Bailey v. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., et al, Case No. 3:26-cv-01097 (N.D. Cal.). Investors have until April 6, 2026, to file for lead plaintiff status.

ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC. CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT - COMPLAINT ALLEGATION SUMMARY:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ultragenyx created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the effects of the company’s drug, setrusumab, on patients with variable types of Osteogenesis Imperfecta, while also minimizing risk that patients in Ultragenyx’s Phase III Orbit study would fail to achieve a statistically significant reduction in annualized fracture rate (“AFR”), such that the second interim analysis could be performed and presented to the investing public; (2) in truth, Ultragenyx’s optimism in the Phase III Orbit study’s results and interim analysis benchmark were misplaced because Ultragenyx failed to convey the risk associated with basing such threshold figures on Phase II results that had no placebo control group for appropriate comparison and thus had not ruled out that the reduction in AFR from that study could merely be triggered by an increased standard of care and the placebo effect of being provided a novel treatment; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Why did Ultragenyx’s Stock Drop?

On December 29, 2025, Ultragenyx shocked the market when it revealed that both its Phase III Orbit and Cosmic studies had not “achieved statistical significance against the primary endpoints of reduction in annualized clinical fracture rate compared to placebo or bisphosphonates, respectively.” On this news, Ultragenyx’s stock price fell over 42%, from a close of $34.19 per share on December 26, 2025, to close at $19.72 per share on December 29, 2025.

WHAT RARE INVESTORS CAN DO NOW:

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS FOR ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC. INVESTORS:

Ultragenyx investors may, no later than April 6, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Ultragenyx investors to contact the firm for more information.

