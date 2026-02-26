HelpAlert Launches Elderly Welfare Check-In App in the United States That Requires No Wearable Device And Is Very Simple To Use.

Los Angeles, CALIFORNIA, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HelpAlert, an elderly welfare monitoring platform developed by Australian innovators Mike and Darren Steele, today announced the official launch of its elderly welfare check-in system in the United States. The service is designed to support seniors living independently and requires no wearable device, or technical knowledge. Its simplicity is in its profundity.

According to CDC and NSC data, - Over 37 million falls occur every year for seniors aged 60+ in the USA

HelpAlert provides automated welfare and medication reminder calls to any landline or mobile phone. The system enables families to schedule up to three check-in calls per day and incorporates an automated escalation process if calls go unanswered.

Unlike many technology-based senior care products, HelpAlert does not require seniors to download an app, wear a device, charge equipment, or remember to press emergency buttons. The system operates through scheduled voice calls using existing telephone infrastructure.

Key features of HelpAlert include:

• Automated welfare check-in calls to landlines or mobile phones

• Medication reminder prompts

• Pre-recorded voice messages from family members

• Escalation alerts when calls are not answered

• Quiet background monitoring without wearable technology

The launch comes at a time when millions of American families are balancing work, caregiving responsibilities, and geographic distance from aging parents. According to U.S. Census data, a significant number of seniors live alone, increasing the importance of regular welfare monitoring solutions that do not rely on complex technology adoption.

Tragic incidents involving elderly individuals living independently — and not being discovered until it was too late — have, in the past, captured national headlines

“HelpAlert was designed to remove barriers that often prevent seniors from using modern safety technology,” said Mike Steele, Co-Founder of HelpAlert. “The goal is to provide consistent daily check-ins using the phones seniors already have and the routines they are familiar with.”

Darren Steele, Co-Founder of HelpAlert, added, “Many families worry about what happens between visits or phone calls. HelpAlert fills that daily gap with structured, automated check-ins and a clear escalation process if there is no response.”

HelpAlert operates through an inexpensive subscription model and is currently available across the United States. Families can configure call schedules, record personalized voice messages, and designate escalation contacts through the HelpAlert platform.

The HelpAlert App offers up to 3 daily welfare calls from recognised voices. Medication reminders can be included.

About HelpAlert

HelpAlert is an elderly welfare check-in system developed to support seniors living independently. Founded by Australian safety technology innovators Mike and Darren Steele, HelpAlert delivers automated voice-based check-ins without requiring smartphones, internet access, or wearable devices. The platform focuses on accessibility, simplicity, and consistent daily monitoring.

